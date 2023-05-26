profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
144
Likers
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
lightning
65
Likes
Likers
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 431
visites since opening : 876745
lightning > blog
all
[Bungie] fournée d'artworks pour MARATHON
Frais











    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yobloom, minbox, mrponey
    posted the 05/26/2023 at 07:23 PM by lightning
    comments (9)
    wickette posted the 05/26/2023 at 07:26 PM
    A l'image de destiny 2 c'est riche artistiquement !

    Maintenant, pour moi, le PvP compétitif, c'est un marché giga saturé, ils ont tout interêt à avoir une vraie formule novatrice,...sinon ça va pas vraiment décoller, si même le CoD actuel a du mal...
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/26/2023 at 07:28 PM
    disons que j'aime bien la DA, on verra plus tard si le PVP est bien fait ou pas
    lightning posted the 05/26/2023 at 07:34 PM
    wickette Rien qu'avec le gameplay et la communauté de Bungie tu peux être sur qu'il va générez une grosse hype à la sortie
    walterwhite posted the 05/26/2023 at 07:35 PM
    Les rois du FPS
    kinectical posted the 05/26/2023 at 07:48 PM
    lightning si y’a une chose qu’ont ne peut pas enlever à Destiny ces bien le fun niveau gameplay sérieux j’ai jamais eu un FPS aussi jouissif à jouer niveau gunfight alors je suis curieux pour Marathon mais j’ai eu un frisson de fou avec le trailer de Destiny 2 Final Shape et la petite musique de Destiny 1 à la fin du trailer
    lightning posted the 05/26/2023 at 07:55 PM
    kinectical je valide

    Curieux aussi pour the final shape de Destiny 2 !
    skuldleif posted the 05/26/2023 at 08:07 PM
    ils auraient pu montrer du gameplay au lieu de nous montrer des gens qui parlent du gameplay.. et a quel point c'est genial
    kinectical posted the 05/26/2023 at 08:11 PM
    lightning après l’énorme déception et les commentaires des fans qui on été dégoûter par Lightfall et la DA inclusive de merde je pense qu’ils vont pas se planter cette fois et retourner à une ambiance plus “Destiny” j’ai l’impression d’un retour à l’ambiance de Destiny 1 et ça ne me déplaît pas du tout
    dyson85 posted the 05/26/2023 at 08:27 PM
    kinectical La presentation de destiny 1 etait pour moi aussi inoubliable.Faut dire que les musiques de Martin O Donneil y etait pour beaucoup dans destiny 1.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo