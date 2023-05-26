accueil
profile
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
all
Divers
News
[Bungie] fournée d'artworks pour MARATHON
Frais
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
yobloom
,
minbox
,
mrponey
posted the 05/26/2023 at 07:23 PM by
lightning
comments (
9
)
wickette
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 07:26 PM
A l'image de destiny 2 c'est riche artistiquement !
Maintenant, pour moi, le PvP compétitif, c'est un marché giga saturé, ils ont tout interêt à avoir une vraie formule novatrice,...sinon ça va pas vraiment décoller, si même le CoD actuel a du mal...
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 07:28 PM
disons que j'aime bien la DA, on verra plus tard si le PVP est bien fait ou pas
lightning
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 07:34 PM
wickette
Rien qu'avec le gameplay et la communauté de Bungie tu peux être sur qu'il va générez une grosse hype à la sortie
walterwhite
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 07:35 PM
Les rois du FPS
kinectical
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 07:48 PM
lightning
si y’a une chose qu’ont ne peut pas enlever à Destiny ces bien le fun niveau gameplay sérieux j’ai jamais eu un FPS aussi jouissif à jouer niveau gunfight alors je suis curieux pour Marathon mais j’ai eu un frisson de fou avec le trailer de Destiny 2 Final Shape et la petite musique de Destiny 1 à la fin du trailer
lightning
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 07:55 PM
kinectical
je valide
Curieux aussi pour the final shape de Destiny 2 !
skuldleif
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 08:07 PM
ils auraient pu montrer du gameplay au lieu de nous montrer des gens qui parlent du gameplay.. et a quel point c'est genial
kinectical
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 08:11 PM
lightning
après l’énorme déception et les commentaires des fans qui on été dégoûter par Lightfall et la DA inclusive de merde je pense qu’ils vont pas se planter cette fois et retourner à une ambiance plus “Destiny” j’ai l’impression d’un retour à l’ambiance de Destiny 1 et ça ne me déplaît pas du tout
dyson85
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 08:27 PM
kinectical
La presentation de destiny 1 etait pour moi aussi inoubliable.Faut dire que les musiques de Martin O Donneil y etait pour beaucoup dans destiny 1.
