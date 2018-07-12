[pos=centre]
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
53
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
ratchet
73
ratchet
ratchet > blog
[Breaking News] Super Smash Bros Ultimate: 1 nouvelle combattante!!!


Rihanna rejoint le jeu

La chanteuse est également accompagnée d'un tout nouveau stage: Superbowl 2023. Disponible dès maintenant sur le shop pour 4,99e

La bande-annonce:


Ratchet.
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz
    posted the 02/13/2023 at 02:04 PM by ratchet
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 02/13/2023 at 02:12 PM
    Trop bien le show, merci pour le partage
    ratchet posted the 02/13/2023 at 02:15 PM
    suzukube: De rien, à chaque fois c'est la folie le superbowl de toute façon
    liberty posted the 02/13/2023 at 02:26 PM
    ratchet tu peux ajouter des photos de l'amiibo ?
