Sonic Frontiers
4
Likers
name : Sonic Frontiers
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
guiguif
179
Likes
guiguif
Sonic Frontiers: Le prologue animé sur Knuckles devoilé


Sega devoile le prologue en anime sur Knuckles de Sonic Frontiers


ENG


JAP

https://www.gematsu.com/
    posted the 11/01/2022 at 03:06 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    testament posted the 11/01/2022 at 03:28 PM
    Trop sous estimé ce rasta deter.
    rendan posted the 11/01/2022 at 03:29 PM
    Ça rappelle SonicX
    fretide posted the 11/01/2022 at 03:30 PM
    À quand un jeu 2d avec ce visuel? Mania 2?
