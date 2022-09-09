profile
Armed Fantasia
3
name : Armed Fantasia
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Wild Bunch Productions
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X
Armed Fantasia: Nouvelle video
Test de decors (Bon ils ont oubliés le cell shading et la video est de mauvaise qualité, bonne com )

    posted the 09/09/2022 at 05:40 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    keiku posted the 09/09/2022 at 05:47 PM
    Sinon il sont aussi passé en yen pour le financement plutôt qu'en dollard le yen étant très bas, ca a permis de gagner quelque palier de financement
    testament posted the 09/09/2022 at 05:49 PM
    patience patience...
    5120x2880 posted the 09/09/2022 at 06:07 PM
    J'ai le même ressenti du personnage dans Xenoblade 2.
    zekk posted the 09/09/2022 at 07:16 PM
