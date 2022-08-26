profile
Gungrave GORE
name : Gungrave GORE
platform : PC
editor : Red Entertainment
developer : Iggymob
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
guiguif
guiguif
Gungrave GORE: Release Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Gungrave GORE, le 3eme (enfin 4eme si on compte l'opus VR) opus de la saga.
Durée de vie estimé a une douzaine d'heures.
Sortie prevue le 22 Novembre sur PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series et PC.



    destati
    posted the 08/26/2022 at 03:51 PM by guiguif
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/26/2022 at 03:57 PM
    Pourquoi pas.
