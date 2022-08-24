profile
Steelrising
name : Steelrising
platform : PC
editor : Nacon
developer : Spiders
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X
guiguif
guiguif
Steelrising: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Steelrising (qui va tenter de combler l'attente avant Lies of P )

    ouken
    posted the 08/24/2022 at 05:01 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    losz posted the 08/24/2022 at 05:07 PM
    Le premier bon jeu Spiders ? Ou pas.
    axlenz posted the 08/24/2022 at 05:10 PM
    Bonjou ? Croissant ? Baguette ?
    shinz0 posted the 08/24/2022 at 05:40 PM
    Recreating Paris
    Et aussi Gare du Nord, Barbés, Stalingrad, Pigalle...
    apollokami posted the 08/24/2022 at 05:52 PM
    J'ai aimé tous leurs jeux ou presque donc je vais lui donner sa chance
    Dommage quand même que ce ne soit plus un RPG avec dialogues.
