name :
Steelrising
platform :
PC
editor :
Nacon
developer :
Spiders
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
Steelrising: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Steelrising (qui va tenter de combler l'attente avant Lies of P
)
posted the 08/24/2022 at 05:01 PM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
losz
posted
the 08/24/2022 at 05:07 PM
Le premier bon jeu Spiders ? Ou pas.
axlenz
posted
the 08/24/2022 at 05:10 PM
Bonjou ? Croissant ? Baguette ?
shinz0
posted
the 08/24/2022 at 05:40 PM
Recreating Paris
Et aussi Gare du Nord, Barbés, Stalingrad, Pigalle...
apollokami
posted
the 08/24/2022 at 05:52 PM
J'ai aimé tous leurs jeux ou presque donc je vais lui donner sa chance
Dommage quand même que ce ne soit plus un RPG avec dialogues.
