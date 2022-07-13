J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
articles : 1338
visites since opening : 3532739
Reception du Japon
Du Dragon Ball pour être original, et pour pousser l’originalité au max du Son Gohan


ドラゴンボール
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kujiraldine, leblogdeshacka, killia
    posted the 07/13/2022 at 09:10 AM by amassous
    comments (1)
    liberty posted the 07/13/2022 at 09:15 AM
    Amassous ouvres les et mets a jours l'article !!!! Expliques les différences !
