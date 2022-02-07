profile
all
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure : Stone Ocean Part 2 en Trailer
La seconde et derniere partie de Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure : Stone Ocean se devoile via un trailer.
Elle sera diffusé sur Netflix a partir du 1er Septembre.


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    opthomas, fuji
    posted the 07/02/2022 at 09:55 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    tonnerrebolt posted the 07/02/2022 at 09:57 AM
    moi c'est surtout le teaser de ce matin de RECORD OF RAGNAROK saison 2 qui m'as surtout bien fait juté
    draer posted the 07/02/2022 at 10:00 AM
    Mais quel mode de diffusion flingué.
    rugalwave posted the 07/02/2022 at 10:24 AM
    oui trop long entre les saisons de jojo c'est déguelasse...
    dormir13hparjour posted the 07/02/2022 at 10:48 AM
    S'ils adaptent tout, il faut encore une vingtaine d'épisodes.
