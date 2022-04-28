accueil
name :
Microsoft
official website :
https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
geralt
> blog
[Officiel] Conférence Xbox/Bethesda le 12 juin.
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/04/28/xbox-and-bethesda-showcase-on-sunday-june-12/
Ce sera à 19 heures chez nous.
lz
posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:16 PM by
geralt
comments (
20
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:18 PM
Ben voilà on y arrive, présentation complète de starfield avec du gameplay
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:18 PM
Rdv pris
geralt
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:20 PM
C'est la conf qui m'indiquera si je prend une Series X ou non.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:20 PM
Attention, Microsoft va commencer à vraiment sortir l'artillerie lourde pour les mois et années à venir ?
bigb0ss
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:21 PM
ducknsexe
Au vue de l'affiche c'est clair
zekk
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:26 PM
Statfield en approche
jenicris
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:28 PM
Starfield et Hellblade 2 pour moi.
shinz0
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:29 PM
Grosse présentation de Starfield en approche
lz
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:30 PM
L'E3 arrive
bigb0ss
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:30 PM
Perso je veux du gameplay de Starfield, Avowed et Fable
geralt
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:32 PM
On va enfin savoir si Forza 8 sort cette année.
grievous32
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:37 PM
Putain vivement... J'veux voir des jeux next gen only. Que ces jeux sortent, et qu'on puisse enfin parler de current gen, parce qu'en ce qui me concerne... La next gen a pas encore commencé...
nobleswan
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:38 PM
Les choses sérieuses vont commencer.
Ça va être le feu.
geralt
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:39 PM
grievous32
T'inquiète pas Xbox a laisser tomber la old gen après Halo Infinite et FH5. Les prochains jeux du showcase seront next gen.
hanackil
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:43 PM
Bon j'espère que le 13 j'achète la série x
grievous32
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:44 PM
Geralt
ça reste triste que Halo Infinite soit pas sorti next gen only. Au moins la campagne quoi. Ils se sont foutus des bâtons dans les roues avec la One, surtout vis-à-vis du splitscreen.
geralt
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:45 PM
grievous32
Oui une sortie uniquement next gen aurait fait moins mal a Halo Infinite. Comme Cyberpunk en gros si lui aussi serait sortie uniquement sur next gen il se serait pas prit son bashing.
grievous32
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:47 PM
Geralt
des choix à la con que les dév' doivent arrêter de faire à partir de maintenant. J'suis content de voir débarquer prochainement les premiers jeux UE5.
geralt
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 01:58 PM
grievous32
This et je suis content que Microsoft abandonne la One a partir de 2022.
walterwhite
posted
the 04/28/2022 at 02:00 PM
Starfield
Ça va être le feu.