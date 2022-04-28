profile
geralt > blog
[Officiel] Conférence Xbox/Bethesda le 12 juin.
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/04/28/xbox-and-bethesda-showcase-on-sunday-june-12/


Ce sera à 19 heures chez nous.
    posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:16 PM by geralt
    comments (20)
    ducknsexe posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:18 PM
    Ben voilà on y arrive, présentation complète de starfield avec du gameplay
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:18 PM
    Rdv pris
    geralt posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:20 PM
    C'est la conf qui m'indiquera si je prend une Series X ou non.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:20 PM
    Attention, Microsoft va commencer à vraiment sortir l'artillerie lourde pour les mois et années à venir ?
    bigb0ss posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:21 PM
    ducknsexe Au vue de l'affiche c'est clair
    zekk posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:26 PM
    Statfield en approche
    jenicris posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:28 PM
    Starfield et Hellblade 2 pour moi.
    shinz0 posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:29 PM
    Grosse présentation de Starfield en approche
    lz posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:30 PM
    L'E3 arrive
    bigb0ss posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:30 PM
    Perso je veux du gameplay de Starfield, Avowed et Fable
    geralt posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:32 PM
    On va enfin savoir si Forza 8 sort cette année.
    grievous32 posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:37 PM
    Putain vivement... J'veux voir des jeux next gen only. Que ces jeux sortent, et qu'on puisse enfin parler de current gen, parce qu'en ce qui me concerne... La next gen a pas encore commencé...
    nobleswan posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:38 PM
    Les choses sérieuses vont commencer.
    Ça va être le feu.
    geralt posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:39 PM
    grievous32 T'inquiète pas Xbox a laisser tomber la old gen après Halo Infinite et FH5. Les prochains jeux du showcase seront next gen.
    hanackil posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:43 PM
    Bon j'espère que le 13 j'achète la série x
    grievous32 posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:44 PM
    Geralt ça reste triste que Halo Infinite soit pas sorti next gen only. Au moins la campagne quoi. Ils se sont foutus des bâtons dans les roues avec la One, surtout vis-à-vis du splitscreen.
    geralt posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:45 PM
    grievous32 Oui une sortie uniquement next gen aurait fait moins mal a Halo Infinite. Comme Cyberpunk en gros si lui aussi serait sortie uniquement sur next gen il se serait pas prit son bashing.
    grievous32 posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:47 PM
    Geralt des choix à la con que les dév' doivent arrêter de faire à partir de maintenant. J'suis content de voir débarquer prochainement les premiers jeux UE5.
    geralt posted the 04/28/2022 at 01:58 PM
    grievous32 This et je suis content que Microsoft abandonne la One a partir de 2022.
    walterwhite posted the 04/28/2022 at 02:00 PM
    Starfield
