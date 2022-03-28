J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Une illustration Vegeta Ultra Ego de Toyotaro


Oui y’a un truc bizarre avec sa jambe, je sais.
    posted the 03/28/2022 at 03:39 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    altendorf posted the 03/28/2022 at 04:07 PM
    Encore une nouvelle forme ?
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/28/2022 at 04:11 PM
    ?????????

    Oh la oh la!!! C'quoi cette forme ??? J'ai cru le rouge mais non
    leonsilverburg posted the 03/28/2022 at 04:18 PM
    Tellement classe, j'adore !
    fretide posted the 03/28/2022 at 04:40 PM
    Vite fait, jdessine mieux que lui.
    amassous posted the 03/28/2022 at 04:45 PM
    marcelpatulacci altendorf faut voir les scans les gars.
    leonsilverburg
    fretide Vasy jveut voir
    yanissou posted the 03/28/2022 at 05:08 PM
    Forme dégueulasse qui a durer 3 cases et vite oublié. Par contre la jambe droite c'est quoi ça ? Il s'est péter le genou en ce transformant ?
