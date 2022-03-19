J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
BANDAI annonce des figurines Digimon incroyable
Ce sera dans la gamme DXF donc tarif correct (20-30e je pense)
Je trouve les figurines MAGNIFIQUE alors que jm'en fou de la serie.




    leblogdeshacka
    posted the 03/19/2022 at 10:33 AM by amassous
    comments (7)
    e3ologue posted the 03/19/2022 at 10:39 AM
    J'avoue très jolie, mais Patamon il vole comment ?
    amassous posted the 03/19/2022 at 10:39 AM
    e3ologue ??? ben ces ailes.
    e3ologue posted the 03/19/2022 at 10:45 AM
    amassous t'as gagné, je m'incline
    churos45 posted the 03/19/2022 at 10:58 AM
    e3ologue mdr
    thor posted the 03/19/2022 at 11:48 AM
    e3ologue On va rire avec la tige transparente du plus bel effet qui viendra se loger irrémédiablement dans son digimonde
    e3ologue posted the 03/19/2022 at 11:54 AM
    thor
    amassous posted the 03/19/2022 at 12:07 PM
    e3ologue .
