J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Figurine de Son Gohan annoncé !!! (J'ACHETE)
On débute l'année 2022 avec une bonne nouvelle quand même .
Regardez moi ces chefs d'œuvre




    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yanissou, killia
    posted the 01/01/2022 at 01:49 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    ducknsexe posted the 01/01/2022 at 01:56 PM
    j achete pas.
    yanissou posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:02 PM
    Banpresto toujours la qualité ! après la grande question c'est combien ?
    terikku posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:03 PM
    La ssj1 est bien stylé
    amassous posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:07 PM
    yanissou j’ai pris 60 les 2, tu peut trouver a 50€ les 2.
    jowy14 posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:07 PM
    Espérons que tu ne te manges pas autant de taxes que pour les dernières
    amassous posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:16 PM
    jowy14 la ya les taxes deja payé
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:34 PM
    Déchire!
    bladagun posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:50 PM
    La découpe autour des cheveux/visage est sale quand même
