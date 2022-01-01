profile
Goldeneye (N64) bientôt de retour? (Xbox)
Les succes Xbox ont été affichés cette nuit, et ce n'est pas la version 360 qui avait leaker il y a quelques mois, mais belle et bien la version One avec 1000G

Et avec des images de succes en HD





https://www.exophase.com/game/goldeneye-007-xbox/achievements/
    kurosama, lexiz, rkm18, jenicris, archesstat, kevinmccallisterrr, jamrock, idd, leblogdeshacka, killia
    posted the 01/01/2022 at 11:56 AM by shincloud
    comments (14)
    lexiz posted the 01/01/2022 at 12:12 PM
    C'est pas possible 0_0 waaaaaaa si c’est vrai youhouuu!!
    liberty posted the 01/01/2022 at 12:18 PM
    Y a pas une merde avec Nintendo pour le jeu ?
    rkm18 posted the 01/01/2022 at 12:36 PM
    Ce serait ouf !
    sunseasky posted the 01/01/2022 at 12:37 PM
    Jeff bezos fan de la n64 qui veut revoir ce monument sah
    jenicris posted the 01/01/2022 at 12:40 PM
    Ça serait excellent. J'espère qu'il sera dans le Gamepass.
    ducknsexe posted the 01/01/2022 at 12:41 PM
    Possible qu il serais multi série x et switch
    jenicris posted the 01/01/2022 at 12:49 PM
    Par contre s'il sort sur Switch, j'y jouerai sur cette console en mode portable.
    GoldenEye en mode portable dans le plumard.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/01/2022 at 01:08 PM
    jenicris Un FPS en portable ? Non merci...

    Ce genre de jeu passe mieux sur une TV je trouve...
    vyse posted the 01/01/2022 at 01:09 PM
    C'est ouf a quel point les mecs ont créer une légende du jeu vidéo sur 64..
    jenicris posted the 01/01/2022 at 01:09 PM
    hyoga57 c'est juste pour la version N64. Les FPS actuels je préfère clairement les consoles de salon.
    cliana posted the 01/01/2022 at 01:29 PM
    Wé zuper encore du réchauffé
    shincloud posted the 01/01/2022 at 01:32 PM
    cliana Tu sais il y a plein d'autres jeux à faire
    mishinho posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:24 PM
    Il ne sortira jamais il y a des problèmes de licence avec Rare, Nintendo et surtout l'exploitant du film MGM ou autre je ne sais plus bref un vrai merdier...
    sonilka posted the 01/01/2022 at 02:40 PM
    Sympa si ca se concrétise. Après si le jeu reste un mythe, le temps a fait son office et ca a vieilli. Et pas en bien contrairement à d'autres monuments de la N64 comme SM64 ou OoT.
