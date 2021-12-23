Tout est dans le titre ! après une année 2021 que j'ai trouvé pour ma part assez maigre en terme de grosses sorties qui m'intéressaient, 2022 s'annonce prometteur et assez varié, reste a voir si tout les jeux sortiront aux dates prévues.
Pour ma part :
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2
- Gotham Knigts
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
- Prince of Persia Remake (Grand fan de Pop)
2/ Elden Ring
3/ Horizon Forbidden West
4/ Final Fantasy XVI
5/ River City Girls 2
J'attends aussi beaucoup Overwatch 2 et Cuphead DLC.
Pour beaucoup d'autres grosses sorties par contre j'ai de mauvais pressentiments.
1) Elden Ring
2) Gow Ragnarok
3) HK Sillksong
4) Zelda BOTW2
5) Hogwart Legacy
Plus grosse curiosité, autrement dit j'attends d'en voir plus ( Starfield)
Un nouveau Mario 3D supposé être Super Mario Odyssey 2 et en believe total Bloodborne 2
god of war ragnarok
elden ring
ff 16
hogwart legacy
legend of heroes reverie
earh defence force 6
star ocean 6
bien que j'y croie pas :
persona 6
monster hunter world 2
God of War
FFXVI
Hollow Knight Silksong
Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
Bon ça c'est les jeux que je suis sûr de prendre day one mais j'attends aussi beaucoup Elden Ring et Hogwart Legacy, quelle année de fou ça va être.
hogwart legacy
god of war
starfield (curieux de voir ce qu'il en est, pourtant, pas du tout fan des productions bethesda, j'ai pas aimé skyrim mais j'aime bien le thème de starfield)
elden ring
2 Final Fantasy XVI
3 Horizon Forbidden West
4 Bayonetta 3
5 Zelda BOTW 2
Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga
Splatoon 3
Howard Legacy
Mario Lapin Crétin 2
Sea of star
Plague tale 2
Starfield
God of War pc
4) Lost Soul Aside
3) Babylon's Fall
2) Star Ocean The Divine Force
1) Abandonned
2) BOTW 2
3) God Of War
3) Horizon
4) Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
2 projet amd96
3 elden ring
4 zelda 2
5 horizon 2
mention gow 2, dlc cuphead, gt7, turtle ninja manathan et plein de jeux indé