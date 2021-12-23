profile
lightside
13
Likes
Likers
lightside
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 138
visites since opening : 273723
lightside > blog
Quels sont vos 5 jeux les plus attendus de 2022 ?


Tout est dans le titre ! après une année 2021 que j'ai trouvé pour ma part assez maigre en terme de grosses sorties qui m'intéressaient, 2022 s'annonce prometteur et assez varié, reste a voir si tout les jeux sortiront aux dates prévues.

Pour ma part :

- The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2
- Gotham Knigts
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
- Prince of Persia Remake (Grand fan de Pop)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:34 PM by lightside
    comments (14)
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:38 PM
    1/ God Of War Ragnarok
    2/ Elden Ring
    3/ Horizon Forbidden West
    4/ Final Fantasy XVI
    5/ River City Girls 2

    J'attends aussi beaucoup Overwatch 2 et Cuphead DLC.

    Pour beaucoup d'autres grosses sorties par contre j'ai de mauvais pressentiments.
    populus posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:40 PM
    Voili voilou ^^

    1) Elden Ring
    2) Gow Ragnarok
    3) HK Sillksong
    4) Zelda BOTW2
    5) Hogwart Legacy

    Plus grosse curiosité, autrement dit j'attends d'en voir plus ( Starfield)

    Un nouveau Mario 3D supposé être Super Mario Odyssey 2 et en believe total Bloodborne 2
    yanissou posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:43 PM
    Horizon Forbidden west
    god of war ragnarok
    elden ring
    ff 16
    hogwart legacy
    keiku posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:44 PM
    elden ring
    legend of heroes reverie
    earh defence force 6
    star ocean 6

    bien que j'y croie pas :
    persona 6
    monster hunter world 2
    draer posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:46 PM
    Horizon Forbidden West
    God of War
    FFXVI
    Hollow Knight Silksong
    Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

    Bon ça c'est les jeux que je suis sûr de prendre day one mais j'attends aussi beaucoup Elden Ring et Hogwart Legacy, quelle année de fou ça va être.
    erros posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:49 PM
    horizon FW
    hogwart legacy
    god of war
    starfield (curieux de voir ce qu'il en est, pourtant, pas du tout fan des productions bethesda, j'ai pas aimé skyrim mais j'aime bien le thème de starfield)
    elden ring
    cladstrife59 posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:52 PM
    1 God of War Ragnarok
    2 Final Fantasy XVI
    3 Horizon Forbidden West
    4 Bayonetta 3
    5 Zelda BOTW 2
    arrrghl posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:53 PM
    mario x lapins 2, Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, Le jeu tortue ninja, le Kirby 3D
    smashfan posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:53 PM
    Zelda BOTW2
    Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga
    Splatoon 3
    Howard Legacy
    Mario Lapin Crétin 2
    sunseasky posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:53 PM
    Elden ring
    Sea of star
    Plague tale 2
    Starfield
    God of War pc
    lamap posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:56 PM
    5) Stranger of Paradise
    4) Lost Soul Aside
    3) Babylon's Fall
    2) Star Ocean The Divine Force
    1) Abandonned
    leonsilverburg posted the 12/23/2021 at 09:59 PM
    1) FFXVI
    2) BOTW 2
    3) God Of War
    3) Horizon
    4) Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
    dabaz posted the 12/23/2021 at 10:00 PM
    GTA SA VR
    orichimarugin posted the 12/23/2021 at 10:09 PM
    1 paprium ps5 switch + la version game gear
    2 projet amd96
    3 elden ring
    4 zelda 2
    5 horizon 2
    mention gow 2, dlc cuphead, gt7, turtle ninja manathan et plein de jeux indé
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo