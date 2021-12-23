Tout est dans le titre ! après une année 2021 que j'ai trouvé pour ma part assez maigre en terme de grosses sorties qui m'intéressaient, 2022 s'annonce prometteur et assez varié, reste a voir si tout les jeux sortiront aux dates prévues.Pour ma part :- The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild 2- Gotham Knigts- Hogwarts Legacy- Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga- Prince of Persia Remake (Grand fan de Pop)