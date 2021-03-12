J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1280
visites since opening : 3334439
amassous > blog
Top 20 des ventes 2021 au Japon: que des jeux Switch


Pokémon va surement prendre la place à Monster Hunter avant la fin de l’année.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/03/2021 at 12:53 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 12/03/2021 at 12:56 PM
    Mais Konami sortez Momotaro Dentetsu : Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban ! en Europe et au Usa
    fablus posted the 12/03/2021 at 12:58 PM
    Hello, est-ce que ça ne concerne que les versions physiques ou le demat aussi ? Skyward Sword a fait des ventes mitigées. Au bout d'un moment ça prend plus quand Nintendo tire trop sur la corde
    amassous posted the 12/03/2021 at 12:58 PM
    liberty C’est très typé japonais y’a un risque.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo