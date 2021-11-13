A fortiori bonjour a tous,
Alors attention: PAS AVEC DU RECUL sinon c'est de la triche^^ Ben oui avec un regard d'aujourd'hui même moi je changerai peut-être d'avis. Donc SOYEZ HONNÊTE.
Vraiment, votre sentiment 20/20-ultra heureux au moment vous avez fini le jeu
. En générale c'est des jeux ou on a passé des heures a les fumés avec plaisir. Moi je m'y suis pris de manière chronologique pour m'y retrouvé.
Voila, ce type de partage peut aussi donné des idées de jeux a joué
Sonic 1 Master System, Kung Fu Kidd et Lucky Dime Caper Donald étaient mes premiers jeux, je sais pas si ça compte vraiment, mais bon:
Street fighter 2
Super Mario World
Killer instinct
Mortal Kombat 3
Yoshi's Island
ISS Deluxe
Super Probotector 2 (Contra)
Dragon Ball Z La Légende Sayan
Donkey Kong 2
Mario Kart
Street of Rage 2
BikerMice
Mario Kart 64
Zelda Ocarina of Time
Sonic Adventure 1
Virtua Fighter
WorldWide Soccer 97
Tekken 3
ISS Evolution
Metal Gear Solid 1
Final Fantasy 8
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 3
Silent Hill 1
Street Fighter EX plus Alpha
X-MEN vs. Street Fighter
WWF Smackdown 2
PES 2
Metal Gear Solid 2
Metal Gear Solid 3
Shadow of Colossus
Resident Evil 1 remake
Resident Evil 4
GTA Vice City
Silent Hill 2
God Of War 1
God Of War 2
WWF Shut your Mouth
Splinter Cell 2
Splinter Cell 4
Fahrenheit
Fable
Metal Gear Solid 4
Gears of War 1
GTA 4
Red Dead Redemption 1
Bioshock 3
Mass Effect 1
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Batman Arkham Asylum
Assassin's Creed 1
Assassin's Creed 2
Infamous 1
Dead Space 1
Metal Gear Solid 5
Phoenix Wright 1
Final Fantasy 4 Remake
Mortal Kombat 9
Street Fighter 4
God of War 4
Red Dead Redemption 2
Inside
A vous et merci de votre participationalité
The witcher 3 goldmen33
The witcher 2
The last of us 1/2
Aladdin Megadrive
Final fantasy 7/8/9
Metal Gear solid 1/2/3/4/5
Resident evil 1/rebirth 2/3/4 et code Véro
Dark souls
BioShock
Splinter cell
Silent Hill
Story of Thor Megadrive
Sonic Megadrive
Alex kids and the miracle World master system
Yoshi Island GBA
Life is strange
Death stranding
Dishonored 1/2 et la mort de l'outsider
No man's Sky
J'en oublie sûrement
FF IX
Tales of Symphonia
Persona 5
The Last Story
Suikoden 5
FFVII Crisis Core
FFX
Ys 8
FFVII Remake
Xenoblade 1 & 2
The Witcher 3
Gravity Rush 2
Zelda Ocarina of Time
Zelda Breath of The Wild
Zelda Wind Waker
Zelda Minish Cap
Celeste
Cyberpunk 2077
Disgaea 2 & 5
Astral Chain
No Man's Sky
Death Stranding
Zelda Ocarina of Time
Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
— Suikoden 2
— Kingdom Heart 1
— Minecraft
— Pokemon Bleu / Pokemon Or et Argent - Pokemon Noir et Blanc - Pokemon X Y - Pokemon Snap 64 - Pokemon Donjon Mystere 1 - Pokemon Pinball - Pokemon Tradingcardgame
— DragonQuest V - Dragon Quest Monster Joker 2
— Yoshi Island - Mario64
— Zelda Link’s Awakening - Minishcap - WindWaker -
— SmashBros64 - Smash Bros Melee
— MarioKart Snes - Mario Kart Double Dash
— Animal Crossing GC
— Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
— Shadow of Colossus
— Skyrim
— Fallout 3
— Borderlands
— Rayman 1
— Guild Wars
— Fable
— Endless Ocean 2
— Abzu
— Surement que ShinMegamiTenseiV que je suis entrain de faire, rentrera dans mes favoris.
— Je n’ai pas finis ou pas fait, mais je pense qu’ils auront leurs places: Earthbound - Persona 5R - TacticsOgre - BreathOfTheWild - Undertale - Submautica - OuterWilds
Il parle pas de qualité mais de coup de coeur.
PGR4
Banjo Kazooie
Resident Evil 1 Remake
Metroid Prime 1
Diddy Kong Racing
Goldeneye
Super Mario world
Mario galaxy
Metroid prime
Super castlevania 4
Metal gear solid
Resident evil remake
Déjà moi, Donald Lucky Dime Caper en fait parti. A l'époque sur Sega MS, je devais revendre les jeux pour que ma mère m'en rachète un nouveau, et celui-ci je l'ai conservé
Donc je tente chronologiquement :
Donald Lucky Dime Caper
Mario bros
Sonic 2
Super mario kart
Street fighter 2' champion edition
Landstalker
Super mario World
Bomberman
Thunder Force 4
Yoshi's island
Dragonball Z l'appel du destin
Street of rage 2
Alex kidd
Aladdin (MD bien sur ^^)
Story of thor (MD aussi)
Sega Rally
Shining force 3
Shining in the holy ark
Panzer dragoon azel
Panzer dragoon 2
Tomb Raider
Resident evil
Gran turismo 2
Driver
Exhumed
Command & Conquier
Final Fantasy 9
Grandia 2
Legacy of kain, soul reaver
Skies of Acardia
Virtua Tennis 2
Jet set Radio
24h le mans (faire des courses de 12h en relais avec des potes )
MSR
Phantasy star online
Quake 3 arena
Rayman 2 great escape
Half-life
Dungeon Siege
Enemy territory quake war
Worldwide soccer 98
PES 2
Dragonquest 8
Virtua Figher 4 evolution
Warcraft 3
The orange box
Dugeon keeper 2
Dragonball budokai 3
Fire emblem path of radiance
Shenmue
Halo
Kotor
Portal 2
Fable
Metroid Prime
Zelda Windwalker
Resident Evil code veronica
Mario kart double dash
Assassin creed 4 Black Flag
Rayman Legend
Sonic & Sega racing transformed
Batman Arkham asylum
Borderlands 2
Towerfall ascension
Alien isolation
Ori (les 2)
Dying light
Forza Horizon 3 (après des années sans jeu de voiture suite a grosse lassitude, il a été un choc)
Je pense que j'en ai oublié quelques uns, et il y a d'autres jeux que j'ai trouvé meilleur que certains présents, comme des suites (Street Fighter 4, Street of Rage 4, Shenmue 2, Halo Reach, des TombRaider, des gran tursimo...) Mais même meilleur, pour moi l’absence de l'effet wahou de surprise ne convient pas au top
Space Harrier
Alex Kidd in miracle world MS
The Ninja MS
Wonderboy 3 MS
Shining Force 1 et 2 MD
Phantasy Star 3 MD
Street of Rage 2 MD
Thunderforce 3 MD
Devil Crash MD/PCE
Dragon Force SAT
Sakura Wars SAT
Virtua Fighter 2 SAT
Radiant Silvergun SAT
Sega Rally SAT
Gran Turismo
Age of Empire 2
Phantasy Star Online
Soul Calibur DC
Shenmue DC
Virtua Tennis 2 DC
F355 DC
Ikaruga DC
Eternal Arcadia DC
Jet Set Radio DC
Resident Evil GC
Wave Race Blue Storm GC
Super Monkey Ball GC
Black Spikers GC
Bloodborn
Breath of the wild
Baionnetta 2
Virtua Fighter 5
Street Fighter 4
Demon’s Souls PS5
Soul Sacrifice Delta Vira
Gravity Rush Vita
Project Diva F Vita
Pokemon Diamant DS
Pokemon Emeraude GBA
Monster Hunter World
Celeste
Street Fighter Third Strike
Mark of the wolves
Shocktroopers
Windjammers
Metal Slug 3
Puyo puyo
Puzzle Bobble
Zelda link a to the past / Snes jlai fini plusieurs fois et a chaque fois y a cette histoire magique.
Starwing / Snes
Lineage 2 / PC
Zelda Breath of the Wild / Switch
Disgaea 5 complet / Switch
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 / Switch sans avoir fait l'extension même si je l'ai
Valheim /PC les 4 mecs sur ce jeu sont des génies !!
Je ne les ai pas tous fait mais je te recommande grandement la licence avec Trails 1/2/3 si tu es anglophone.
Super Castlevania IV
Hollow Knight
Viewtiful Joe
killia Et pareil pour les Ys, indépendants ?