VOTRE liste de jeux 20/20
A fortiori bonjour a tous,

Alors attention: PAS AVEC DU RECUL sinon c'est de la triche^^ Ben oui avec un regard d'aujourd'hui même moi je changerai peut-être d'avis. Donc SOYEZ HONNÊTE.

Vraiment, votre sentiment 20/20-ultra heureux au moment vous avez fini le jeu. En générale c'est des jeux ou on a passé des heures a les fumés avec plaisir. Moi je m'y suis pris de manière chronologique pour m'y retrouvé.

Voila, ce type de partage peut aussi donné des idées de jeux a joué

Sonic 1 Master System, Kung Fu Kidd et Lucky Dime Caper Donald étaient mes premiers jeux, je sais pas si ça compte vraiment, mais bon:


Street fighter 2
Super Mario World
Killer instinct
Mortal Kombat 3
Yoshi's Island
ISS Deluxe
Super Probotector 2 (Contra)
Dragon Ball Z La Légende Sayan
Donkey Kong 2
Mario Kart
Street of Rage 2
BikerMice

Mario Kart 64
Zelda Ocarina of Time
Sonic Adventure 1
Virtua Fighter
WorldWide Soccer 97

Tekken 3
ISS Evolution
Metal Gear Solid 1
Final Fantasy 8
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 3
Silent Hill 1
Street Fighter EX plus Alpha
X-MEN vs. Street Fighter
WWF Smackdown 2

PES 2
Metal Gear Solid 2
Metal Gear Solid 3
Shadow of Colossus
Resident Evil 1 remake
Resident Evil 4
GTA Vice City
Silent Hill 2
God Of War 1
God Of War 2
WWF Shut your Mouth
Splinter Cell 2
Splinter Cell 4
Fahrenheit
Fable

Metal Gear Solid 4
Gears of War 1
GTA 4
Red Dead Redemption 1
Bioshock 3
Mass Effect 1
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Batman Arkham Asylum
Assassin's Creed 1
Assassin's Creed 2
Infamous 1
Dead Space 1
Metal Gear Solid 5
Phoenix Wright 1
Final Fantasy 4 Remake
Mortal Kombat 9
Street Fighter 4

God of War 4
Red Dead Redemption 2
Inside

A vous et merci de votre participationalité
    torotoro59
    posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:06 PM by marcelpatulacci
    comments (18)
    liberty posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:15 PM
    Les jeux coup de coeur en gros ?
    wazaaabi posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:19 PM
    Goldeneye et Perfect Dark sur N64
    torotoro59 posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:20 PM
    Dans le désordre :
    The witcher 3 goldmen33
    The witcher 2
    The last of us 1/2
    Aladdin Megadrive
    Final fantasy 7/8/9
    Metal Gear solid 1/2/3/4/5
    Resident evil 1/rebirth 2/3/4 et code Véro
    Dark souls
    BioShock
    Splinter cell
    Silent Hill
    Story of Thor Megadrive
    Sonic Megadrive
    Alex kids and the miracle World master system
    Yoshi Island GBA
    Life is strange
    Death stranding
    Dishonored 1/2 et la mort de l'outsider
    No man's Sky

    J'en oublie sûrement
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:20 PM
    liberty vraiment GROS le coup de cœur
    killia posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:37 PM
    Ah si c'est sentiment 20/20 alors c'est simple

    FF IX
    Tales of Symphonia
    Persona 5
    The Last Story
    Suikoden 5
    FFVII Crisis Core
    FFX
    Ys 8
    FFVII Remake
    Xenoblade 1 & 2

    The Witcher 3
    Gravity Rush 2
    Zelda Ocarina of Time
    Zelda Breath of The Wild
    Zelda Wind Waker
    Zelda Minish Cap

    Celeste
    Cyberpunk 2077
    Disgaea 2 & 5
    Astral Chain
    No Man's Sky
    Death Stranding
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:41 PM
    killia Ouaaaaa!!! T'est Super-RPG tôa^^ Vu que t'a l'air de t'y connaitre, j'en profite pour te posé la question: les Suidoken sont des suites ou indépendant comme les FF ?
    populus posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:42 PM
    Rien, aucun jeu n'est parfait. Mais si je devais en mettre un seul de 20/20 ça serait pour Zelda Ocarina of Time
    amassous posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:56 PM
    Chrono Trigger
    Zelda Ocarina of Time
    Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
    coldy posted the 11/13/2021 at 12:59 PM
    — FFVII-FFVIII-FFIX-FFX-FF TccAdvance

    — Suikoden 2

    — Kingdom Heart 1

    — Minecraft

    — Pokemon Bleu / Pokemon Or et Argent - Pokemon Noir et Blanc - Pokemon X Y - Pokemon Snap 64 - Pokemon Donjon Mystere 1 - Pokemon Pinball - Pokemon Tradingcardgame

    — DragonQuest V - Dragon Quest Monster Joker 2

    — Yoshi Island - Mario64

    — Zelda Link’s Awakening - Minishcap - WindWaker -

    — SmashBros64 - Smash Bros Melee

    — MarioKart Snes - Mario Kart Double Dash

    — Animal Crossing GC

    — Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

    — Shadow of Colossus

    — Skyrim

    — Fallout 3

    — Borderlands

    — Rayman 1

    — Guild Wars

    — Fable

    — Endless Ocean 2

    — Abzu

    — Surement que ShinMegamiTenseiV que je suis entrain de faire, rentrera dans mes favoris.

    — Je n’ai pas finis ou pas fait, mais je pense qu’ils auront leurs places: Earthbound - Persona 5R - TacticsOgre - BreathOfTheWild - Undertale - Submautica - OuterWilds
    serve posted the 11/13/2021 at 01:06 PM
    populus

    Il parle pas de qualité mais de coup de coeur.
    blackninja posted the 11/13/2021 at 01:08 PM
    Zelda OOT
    PGR4
    Banjo Kazooie
    Resident Evil 1 Remake
    Metroid Prime 1
    Diddy Kong Racing
    Goldeneye
    ducknsexe posted the 11/13/2021 at 01:16 PM
    Zelda Ocarina of time
    Super Mario world
    Mario galaxy
    Metroid prime
    Super castlevania 4
    Metal gear solid
    Resident evil remake
    antpenultiem posted the 11/13/2021 at 01:20 PM
    Si c'est du ressenti "ouah ce jeu est top, il va y avoir plus d'ancien que de nouveau, je trouve les jeux récents moins marquants du fait de leur grand nombre, du manque de réelle inovation et surtout de la possibilité d'en avoir bcp plus. Donc a de très rares exceptions, je pense qu'on passe moins de temps sur un jeu solo actuel que sur leur équivalent générationnel du temps MD ou Snin (le premier Tomb raider j'ai du me le faire plus de 10 fois a l’époque).
    Déjà moi, Donald Lucky Dime Caper en fait parti. A l'époque sur Sega MS, je devais revendre les jeux pour que ma mère m'en rachète un nouveau, et celui-ci je l'ai conservé

    Donc je tente chronologiquement :

    Donald Lucky Dime Caper
    Mario bros
    Sonic 2
    Super mario kart
    Street fighter 2' champion edition
    Landstalker
    Super mario World
    Bomberman
    Thunder Force 4
    Yoshi's island
    Dragonball Z l'appel du destin
    Street of rage 2
    Alex kidd
    Aladdin (MD bien sur ^^)
    Story of thor (MD aussi)

    Sega Rally
    Shining force 3
    Shining in the holy ark
    Panzer dragoon azel
    Panzer dragoon 2
    Tomb Raider
    Resident evil
    Gran turismo 2
    Driver
    Exhumed
    Command & Conquier
    Final Fantasy 9
    Grandia 2
    Legacy of kain, soul reaver
    Skies of Acardia
    Virtua Tennis 2
    Jet set Radio
    24h le mans (faire des courses de 12h en relais avec des potes )
    MSR
    Phantasy star online
    Quake 3 arena
    Rayman 2 great escape
    Half-life
    Dungeon Siege
    Enemy territory quake war
    Worldwide soccer 98
    PES 2
    Dragonquest 8
    Virtua Figher 4 evolution
    Warcraft 3
    The orange box
    Dugeon keeper 2
    Dragonball budokai 3
    Fire emblem path of radiance
    Shenmue
    Halo
    Kotor
    Portal 2
    Fable
    Metroid Prime
    Zelda Windwalker
    Resident Evil code veronica
    Mario kart double dash
    Assassin creed 4 Black Flag
    Rayman Legend
    Sonic & Sega racing transformed
    Batman Arkham asylum
    Borderlands 2
    Towerfall ascension
    Alien isolation
    Ori (les 2)
    Dying light
    Forza Horizon 3 (après des années sans jeu de voiture suite a grosse lassitude, il a été un choc)

    Je pense que j'en ai oublié quelques uns, et il y a d'autres jeux que j'ai trouvé meilleur que certains présents, comme des suites (Street Fighter 4, Street of Rage 4, Shenmue 2, Halo Reach, des TombRaider, des gran tursimo...) Mais même meilleur, pour moi l’absence de l'effet wahou de surprise ne convient pas au top
    cjmusashi posted the 11/13/2021 at 01:25 PM
    Zillion MS
    Space Harrier
    Alex Kidd in miracle world MS
    The Ninja MS
    Wonderboy 3 MS
    Shining Force 1 et 2 MD
    Phantasy Star 3 MD
    Street of Rage 2 MD
    Thunderforce 3 MD
    Devil Crash MD/PCE
    Dragon Force SAT
    Sakura Wars SAT
    Virtua Fighter 2 SAT
    Radiant Silvergun SAT
    Sega Rally SAT
    Gran Turismo
    Age of Empire 2
    Phantasy Star Online
    Soul Calibur DC
    Shenmue DC
    Virtua Tennis 2 DC
    F355 DC
    Ikaruga DC
    Eternal Arcadia DC
    Jet Set Radio DC
    Resident Evil GC
    Wave Race Blue Storm GC
    Super Monkey Ball GC
    Black Spikers GC
    Bloodborn
    Breath of the wild
    Baionnetta 2
    Virtua Fighter 5
    Street Fighter 4
    Demon’s Souls PS5
    Soul Sacrifice Delta Vira
    Gravity Rush Vita
    Project Diva F Vita
    Pokemon Diamant DS
    Pokemon Emeraude GBA
    Monster Hunter World
    Celeste
    Street Fighter Third Strike
    Mark of the wolves
    Shocktroopers
    Windjammers
    Metal Slug 3
    Puyo puyo
    Puzzle Bobble
    sylphide posted the 11/13/2021 at 01:39 PM
    Ma liste des 20/20 vont être très court...

    Zelda link a to the past / Snes jlai fini plusieurs fois et a chaque fois y a cette histoire magique.
    Starwing / Snes
    Lineage 2 / PC
    Zelda Breath of the Wild / Switch
    Disgaea 5 complet / Switch
    Xenoblade Chronicles 2 / Switch sans avoir fait l'extension même si je l'ai
    Valheim /PC les 4 mecs sur ce jeu sont des génies !!
    killia posted the 11/13/2021 at 01:56 PM
    marcelpatulacci indépendants les uns des autres mais tu retrouve comme pour les FF des clin d'œil/perso secondaire qui traversent les épisodes.

    Je ne les ai pas tous fait mais je te recommande grandement la licence avec Trails 1/2/3 si tu es anglophone.
    spazer posted the 11/13/2021 at 02:08 PM
    Jet set Radio Future
    Super Castlevania IV
    Hollow Knight
    Viewtiful Joe
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/13/2021 at 02:12 PM
    populus 20/20 ou même les 40/40 de Famitsu ne veulent pas dire parfait parce que comme tu l'a dit aucun jeu n'est parfait, mais ça donne une idée de la qualité du jeu.

    killia Et pareil pour les Ys, indépendants ?
