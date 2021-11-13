votre sentiment 20/20-ultra heureux au moment vous avez fini le jeu

A fortiori bonjour a tous,Vraiment,. En générale c'est des jeux ou on a passé des heures a les fumés avec plaisir. Moi je m'y suis pris de manière chronologique pour m'y retrouvé.Voila, ce type de partage peut aussi donné des idées de jeux a jouéSonic 1 Master System, Kung Fu Kidd et Lucky Dime Caper Donald étaient mes premiers jeux, je sais pas si ça compte vraiment, mais bon:Street fighter 2Super Mario WorldKiller instinctMortal Kombat 3Yoshi's IslandISS DeluxeSuper Probotector 2 (Contra)Dragon Ball Z La Légende SayanDonkey Kong 2Mario KartStreet of Rage 2BikerMiceMario Kart 64Zelda Ocarina of TimeSonic Adventure 1Virtua FighterWorldWide Soccer 97Tekken 3ISS EvolutionMetal Gear Solid 1Final Fantasy 8Resident Evil 2Resident Evil 3Silent Hill 1Street Fighter EX plus AlphaX-MEN vs. Street FighterWWF Smackdown 2PES 2Metal Gear Solid 2Metal Gear Solid 3Shadow of ColossusResident Evil 1 remakeResident Evil 4GTA Vice CitySilent Hill 2God Of War 1God Of War 2WWF Shut your MouthSplinter Cell 2Splinter Cell 4FahrenheitFableMetal Gear Solid 4Gears of War 1GTA 4Red Dead Redemption 1Bioshock 3Mass Effect 1Mass Effect 2Mass Effect 3Batman Arkham AsylumAssassin's Creed 1Assassin's Creed 2Infamous 1Dead Space 1Metal Gear Solid 5Phoenix Wright 1Final Fantasy 4 RemakeMortal Kombat 9Street Fighter 4God of War 4Red Dead Redemption 2InsideA vous et merci de votre participationalité