J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
articles :
1263
1263
visites since opening :
3283899
3283899
amassous
> blog
Achat: Dragon Ball
Aujourd’hui c’est la sortie du tome 15 de Dragon Ball SUPER
Et l’image d’ensemble pour la frise
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
victornewman
,
opthomas
posted the 11/10/2021 at 02:47 PM by
amassous
amassous
comments (
19
)
19
)
mercure7
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 02:57 PM
Gohan qui attend la lumière en bannière
Non non mec, ça sera pyjama dans le prochain film, désolé !
rbz
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 02:57 PM
C'est surtout la sortie du dernier tome de chainsaw.
victornewman
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 02:57 PM
c'est moi ou les mangas sont retouchées après les scans ?
mercure7
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 02:59 PM
amassous
Non, on le downgrade encore, le survet' c'est encore trop classe tu vois !
amassous
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 02:59 PM
mercure7
Comment ça pyjama? C’est pas survet?
rbz
J’avais essayé mais j’ai trouvé la relation avec la fille bizarre.
victornewman
correction minim sur certains point et ça parait plus « HD » sur une vrai feuille.
rbz
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:01 PM
amassous
quel perso féminin ? il te faut pas grand chose x)
amassous
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:02 PM
mercure7
nooooooooooooon !!!
rbz
c’était bizarre j’ai test 2/3 chapitres max.
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:06 PM
Hooo c'est aujourd'hui? Bien cool vais aller le chercher donc
armad
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:10 PM
Cette couverture de dingue
amassous
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:11 PM
fdestroyer
aujourd’hui même
armad
mercure7
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:11 PM
amassous
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dh3fBHfW0AE9rtk.jpg
armad
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:13 PM
mercure7
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTuJM6IFKAm/
amassous
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:14 PM
mercure7
Je clique plus sur tes liens
armad
Stylé LUI
armad
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:21 PM
amassous
Tellement, comme quoi des fois c'est pas question de vêtement mais de qualité de design et de qualité du trait.
testament
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:31 PM
Gohan Aldi.
mercure7
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:38 PM
amassous
armad
Vous savez pas reconnaître la classe d'un survet' !
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2015/51/1450182125-gif-dragon-ball-super-23-gohan-5.gif
armad
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 03:40 PM
mercure7
Oh p*****
On aurait dis un géant avec ces cure-dents qui lui servent de jambes
mercure7
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 04:03 PM
armad
On peut le dire : la dégueulasserie suprême pour tout fan de Gohan.
Amassous
est parti vomir je pense
armad
posted
the 11/10/2021 at 04:10 PM
mercure7
Oui c'est une honte qu'un studio comme Toei on validé cet épisode en pensant "Voilà Gohan s'est bien battu, on lui a fait honneur"
