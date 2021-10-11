J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Achat: Dragon Ball
Aujourd’hui c’est la sortie du tome 15 de Dragon Ball SUPER




Et l’image d’ensemble pour la frise
    victornewman, opthomas
    posted the 11/10/2021 at 02:47 PM by amassous
    comments (19)
    mercure7 posted the 11/10/2021 at 02:57 PM
    Gohan qui attend la lumière en bannière

    Non non mec, ça sera pyjama dans le prochain film, désolé !
    rbz posted the 11/10/2021 at 02:57 PM
    C'est surtout la sortie du dernier tome de chainsaw.
    victornewman posted the 11/10/2021 at 02:57 PM
    c'est moi ou les mangas sont retouchées après les scans ?
    mercure7 posted the 11/10/2021 at 02:59 PM
    amassous Non, on le downgrade encore, le survet' c'est encore trop classe tu vois !
    amassous posted the 11/10/2021 at 02:59 PM
    mercure7 Comment ça pyjama? C’est pas survet?

    rbz J’avais essayé mais j’ai trouvé la relation avec la fille bizarre.

    victornewman correction minim sur certains point et ça parait plus « HD » sur une vrai feuille.
    rbz posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:01 PM
    amassous quel perso féminin ? il te faut pas grand chose x)
    amassous posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:02 PM
    mercure7 nooooooooooooon !!!

    rbz c’était bizarre j’ai test 2/3 chapitres max.
    fdestroyer posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:06 PM
    Hooo c'est aujourd'hui? Bien cool vais aller le chercher donc
    armad posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:10 PM
    Cette couverture de dingue
    amassous posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:11 PM
    fdestroyer aujourd’hui même
    armad
    mercure7 posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:11 PM
    amassous https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dh3fBHfW0AE9rtk.jpg
    armad posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:13 PM
    mercure7 https://www.instagram.com/p/CTuJM6IFKAm/
    amassous posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:14 PM
    mercure7 Je clique plus sur tes liens
    armad Stylé LUI
    armad posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:21 PM
    amassous Tellement, comme quoi des fois c'est pas question de vêtement mais de qualité de design et de qualité du trait.
    testament posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:31 PM
    Gohan Aldi.
    mercure7 posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:38 PM
    amassous armad Vous savez pas reconnaître la classe d'un survet' !

    http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2015/51/1450182125-gif-dragon-ball-super-23-gohan-5.gif
    armad posted the 11/10/2021 at 03:40 PM
    mercure7 Oh p***** On aurait dis un géant avec ces cure-dents qui lui servent de jambes
    mercure7 posted the 11/10/2021 at 04:03 PM
    armad On peut le dire : la dégueulasserie suprême pour tout fan de Gohan. Amassous est parti vomir je pense
    armad posted the 11/10/2021 at 04:10 PM
    mercure7 Oui c'est une honte qu'un studio comme Toei on validé cet épisode en pensant "Voilà Gohan s'est bien battu, on lui a fait honneur"
