Grand Theft Auto Trilogy : The Definitive Edition
name : Grand Theft Auto Trilogy : The Definitive Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
La trilogie GTA sur Switch a 45€
Grace à Amazon et son offre 5€ de réduction à partir de 15€ d'achats.


Vous activez ca avant de commander et ça finis a 45 le jeu .


    posted the 11/04/2021 at 08:53 AM by amassous
    comments (11)
    guiguif posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:04 AM
    « Download required » ou est le FLD ?
    amassous posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:06 AM
    guiguif Y’a une boite et cartouche.
    guiguif posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:11 AM
    amassous cartouche useless sans internet, ça rentre dans la categorie FLD
    amassous posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:14 AM
    guiguif Y'a des jeux dans la cartouche non?
    amassous posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:16 AM
    guiguif Par contre je comprends pas comment ils ont pas réussis a rentrer ces 3 jeux dans une cartouche.
    guiguif posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:23 AM
    amassous Bah oui mais non complets d’ou l’obligation d’internet pour telecharger le reste
    fdestroyer posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:26 AM
    amassous C'est pas qu'ils ont pas réussi, c'est qu'ils choisissent de ne pas prendre une 32GO. Y'a pas de petites économies...
    victornewman posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:33 AM
    amassous ne supporte surtout pas cette diablerie de dématérialisé !! Comme geste fort ne joue qu'au 2 jeux installé sur la cartouche et ne télécharge jamais le 3e jeux !!! FLD
    amassous posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:34 AM
    victornewman Abuse pas frèrot.
    amassous posted the 11/04/2021 at 09:36 AM
    fdestroyer Okay ils font des millions et il prennent pas la 32go.
    guiguif Ok.
    kikoo31 posted the 11/04/2021 at 10:40 AM
    Triste mais vrai
