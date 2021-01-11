J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Une Ichiban Kuji sur la jeunesse de Goku enfin !!!
1 ère figurine présenté pour cet ichiban qui sort en mars :





Bien sur ça rappel la cover du jeu GBA

    fidelio
    posted the 11/01/2021 at 10:12 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    yanissou posted the 11/01/2021 at 10:21 AM
    Magnifique
    altendorf posted the 11/01/2021 at 10:30 AM
    Elle est ouf la figurine
    noishe posted the 11/01/2021 at 11:14 AM
    Incroyable ta bannière
    amassous posted the 11/01/2021 at 11:19 AM
    noishe Merci
