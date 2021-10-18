J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1253
visites since opening : 3261090
amassous > blog
[SPOIL] Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 77


Granola est le demi-frère de Goku
Pas fidèle le Baddack mdrrr
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    armad
    posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:14 PM by amassous
    comments (14)
    armad posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:20 PM
    Dédicace aux jean-premier degré
    yanissou posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:26 PM
    oh purée
    axlenz posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:26 PM
    https://youtu.be/kKbGCO4vQqs
    amassous posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:27 PM
    axlenz presque 1M la vidéo que t'a mis
    yanissou posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:36 PM
    axlenz tu m'a tué
    traveller posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:45 PM
    Wtf putain

    A chaque fois je me dis qu'on ne peut pas tomber plus bas et pourtant on y arrive toujours... Putain ce truc incroyable quand même... Je m'y attendais pas du tout Toyotaro a le don de surprendre dans le mauvais sens du terme... Putain je suis encore sur le cul lol

    armad Là j'avoue je suis un jean first degré mdrrr
    fretide posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:45 PM
    D'ailleurs il devient quoi Radditz?
    liberty posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:46 PM
    traveller armad amassous Je comprend pas, c'est vrai la trad ou c'est une connerie ?
    hyoga57 posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:47 PM
    fretide C'est devenu un légume.
    shinz0 posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:53 PM
    traveller liberty c'est pas la vraie trad

    Vegeta révèle le nom du père à Goku, Bardock qui a aussi sauvé la vie à Granola quand ce dernier était enfant
    amassous posted the 10/18/2021 at 09:08 PM
    fretide Plus jamais revenue depuis que Piccolo l’a tué.
    fretide posted the 10/18/2021 at 09:26 PM
    amassous
    Bien dommage d'ailleurs, il était charismatique
    jf17 posted the 10/18/2021 at 09:29 PM
    Ce Fake
    kikoo31 posted the 10/18/2021 at 10:16 PM
    fretide non
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo