accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
163
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
traveller
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
soulshunt
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
mugimando
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
supasaiyajin
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwaysmus2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
,
populus
,
lamaj63
,
l83
,
koriyu
,
enzo87
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
mikazaki
,
richterbelmont
,
naru
,
ravyxxs
,
gat
,
figurinedbz
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1253
visites since opening :
3261090
amassous
> blog
[SPOIL] Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 77
Granola est le demi-frère de Goku
Pas fidèle le Baddack mdrrr
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
armad
posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:14 PM by
amassous
comments (
14
)
armad
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:20 PM
Dédicace aux jean-premier degré
yanissou
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:26 PM
oh purée
axlenz
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:26 PM
https://youtu.be/kKbGCO4vQqs
amassous
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:27 PM
axlenz
presque 1M la vidéo que t'a mis
yanissou
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:36 PM
axlenz
tu m'a tué
traveller
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:45 PM
Wtf putain
A chaque fois je me dis qu'on ne peut pas tomber plus bas et pourtant on y arrive toujours...
Putain ce truc incroyable quand même... Je m'y attendais pas du tout
Toyotaro a le don de surprendre dans le mauvais sens du terme... Putain je suis encore sur le cul lol
armad
Là j'avoue je suis un jean first degré mdrrr
fretide
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:45 PM
D'ailleurs il devient quoi Radditz?
liberty
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:46 PM
traveller
armad
amassous
Je comprend pas, c'est vrai la trad ou c'est une connerie ?
hyoga57
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:47 PM
fretide
C'est devenu un légume.
shinz0
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 08:53 PM
traveller
liberty
c'est pas la vraie trad
Vegeta révèle le nom du père à Goku, Bardock qui a aussi sauvé la vie à Granola quand ce dernier était enfant
amassous
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 09:08 PM
fretide
Plus jamais revenue depuis que Piccolo l’a tué.
fretide
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 09:26 PM
amassous
Bien dommage d'ailleurs, il était charismatique
jf17
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 09:29 PM
Ce Fake
kikoo31
posted
the 10/18/2021 at 10:16 PM
fretide
non
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
A chaque fois je me dis qu'on ne peut pas tomber plus bas et pourtant on y arrive toujours... Putain ce truc incroyable quand même... Je m'y attendais pas du tout Toyotaro a le don de surprendre dans le mauvais sens du terme... Putain je suis encore sur le cul lol
armad Là j'avoue je suis un jean first degré mdrrr
Vegeta révèle le nom du père à Goku, Bardock qui a aussi sauvé la vie à Granola quand ce dernier était enfant
Bien dommage d'ailleurs, il était charismatique