- written by Gary Whitta (Rogue One), Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick
- main locations are NYC and Athia
- music by Bear McCreary (God Of War) and Garry Schyman (Bioshock)
https://www.resetera.com/threads/forspoken-is-written-by-amy-hennig-writer-of-the-uncharted-trilogy-alongside-gary-whitta-music-by-bear-mccreary-god-of-war-and-garry-schyman.484300/
posted the 09/09/2021 at 09:38 PM by jenicris
churos45 bah vu le trailer, ça me fait un peu peur l'écriture, j'en parlais sur l'autre topic... C'est un jeu que j'attends bcp, j’espère que ça va pas accoucher d'un jeu avec une ambiance de produit commercial pour ado.