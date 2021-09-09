profile
jenicris
72
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1354
visites since opening : 2622133
jenicris > blog
Forspoken : du très connu au scénario et la BO


- written by Gary Whitta (Rogue One), Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick
- main locations are NYC and Athia
- music by Bear McCreary (God Of War) and Garry Schyman (Bioshock)

https://www.resetera.com/threads/forspoken-is-written-by-amy-hennig-writer-of-the-uncharted-trilogy-alongside-gary-whitta-music-by-bear-mccreary-god-of-war-and-garry-schyman.484300/
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sora78, killia, hanackil, orichimarugin
    posted the 09/09/2021 at 09:38 PM by jenicris
    comments (3)
    nosphor68 posted the 09/09/2021 at 09:41 PM
    Amy Hennig = Excellent Choix
    churos45 posted the 09/09/2021 at 09:48 PM
    J'espère qu'avec autant de scénaristes expérimentés on ne tombera pas dans une histoire blindé clichés et qu'on aura de jolies surprises au niveau de l'intrigue, de la mise en scène, des personnages et des dialogues.
    51love posted the 09/09/2021 at 10:22 PM
    nosphor68 ça me laisse un peu plus perplexe que toi

    churos45 bah vu le trailer, ça me fait un peu peur l'écriture, j'en parlais sur l'autre topic... C'est un jeu que j'attends bcp, j’espère que ça va pas accoucher d'un jeu avec une ambiance de produit commercial pour ado.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo