J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
Un artiste numérique réalise le vaisseau de Goku sur Namek
L'artiste s'appel Steven Corman si vous voulez lui donner de la force c'est en lien source.
Rappel du vaisseau dans Dragon Ball.
https://stevencormann.tumblr.com/post/116294939739/dragon-ball-z-fan-art-share-and-enjoy
amassous
famimax
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 03:54 PM
Un artiste digital ? Il a vraiment fait ca avec ses doigts ? A la gouache ?
amassous
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 03:56 PM
famimax
digital par ordi je pense ou tablette.
famimax
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 03:57 PM
amassous
Ah ok, un artiste "numérique" donc ^^
amassous
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:00 PM
famimax
okok comme y'avais marqué digital artiste sur le site en anglais.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:03 PM
C'est hyper impressionnant
kr16
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:09 PM
Je veux monter dedans
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:12 PM
La maison D'
amassous
thelastone
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:23 PM
Stylé mais je monterais pas dedans, ça a l'air rouillé a mort.
playstation2008
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:31 PM
Juste OUF !!
amassous
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:34 PM
kr16
ducknsexe
C'est ma salle d'entrainement
thelastone
C'est capsule corp tkt pas.
kaosium
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:37 PM
Pas fan de dragon ball mais c'est franchement propre
.
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 04:50 PM
amassous
stylé, utilise pas ton Kamehameha, la capsule coûte cher
amario
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 05:32 PM
C’est vieux ça ?
linkudo
posted
the 09/06/2021 at 05:34 PM
dommage que ce soit juste numérique
