J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1234
visites since opening : 3220798
amassous > blog
Un artiste numérique réalise le vaisseau de Goku sur Namek



L'artiste s'appel Steven Corman si vous voulez lui donner de la force c'est en lien source.

Rappel du vaisseau dans Dragon Ball.
https://stevencormann.tumblr.com/post/116294939739/dragon-ball-z-fan-art-share-and-enjoy
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka, kr16, playstation2008, cail2, minbox
    posted the 09/06/2021 at 03:51 PM by amassous
    comments (14)
    famimax posted the 09/06/2021 at 03:54 PM
    Un artiste digital ? Il a vraiment fait ca avec ses doigts ? A la gouache ?
    amassous posted the 09/06/2021 at 03:56 PM
    famimax digital par ordi je pense ou tablette.
    famimax posted the 09/06/2021 at 03:57 PM
    amassous Ah ok, un artiste "numérique" donc ^^
    amassous posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:00 PM
    famimax okok comme y'avais marqué digital artiste sur le site en anglais.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:03 PM
    C'est hyper impressionnant
    kr16 posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:09 PM
    Je veux monter dedans
    ducknsexe posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:12 PM
    La maison D'amassous
    thelastone posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:23 PM
    Stylé mais je monterais pas dedans, ça a l'air rouillé a mort.
    playstation2008 posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:31 PM
    Juste OUF !!
    amassous posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:34 PM
    kr16
    ducknsexe C'est ma salle d'entrainement
    thelastone C'est capsule corp tkt pas.
    kaosium posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:37 PM
    Pas fan de dragon ball mais c'est franchement propre .
    ducknsexe posted the 09/06/2021 at 04:50 PM
    amassous stylé, utilise pas ton Kamehameha, la capsule coûte cher
    amario posted the 09/06/2021 at 05:32 PM
    C’est vieux ça ?
    linkudo posted the 09/06/2021 at 05:34 PM
    dommage que ce soit juste numérique
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo