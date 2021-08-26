profile
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise: Nouveau Trailer avec le Theme Song " Blue Moon "
Nouveau Trailer pour Tales of Arise avec la chanson Blue Moon par Ayaka.


    tags :
    posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:21 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    suzukube posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:23 PM
    Waifu/20
    testament posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:24 PM
    Hyoga57
    jenicris posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:27 PM
    Day one.
    serve posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:37 PM
    Day one vivement.
    bliss02 posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:41 PM
    Day One
    korou posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:45 PM
    Il a l'air excellent. Day one aussi
    J'attends beaucoup de l'ambiance et du scénario.
    Graphiquement déjà c'est superbe.
    colt posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:46 PM
    moi j veux la musique de la violoniste d'hier
    thelastone posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:47 PM
    D1 c'est rare mais la demo m'a convaincu, ya juste les combats un peu brouillon mais le reste
    ratchet posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:49 PM
    Je regarde pas
    axlenz posted the 08/26/2021 at 04:52 PM
