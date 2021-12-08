profile
shincloud
shincloud
shincloud > blog
STALKER 2 tournera sous l'unreal engine 5
Très encouragent de voir la qualité du jeu en 4k/60fps/RT sur XboxSeriesX

https://pcjoueur.com/stalker-2-sera-lun-des-premiers-jeux-unreal-engine-5-pour-xbox-series-xs/
    skuldleif
    posted the 08/12/2021 at 08:30 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    kinectical posted the 08/12/2021 at 08:44 PM
    Assez intriguer par ce jeu j’ai l’impression qu’ils mettent vraiment le paquet sur celui la
    vyse posted the 08/12/2021 at 08:44 PM
    kinectical posted the 08/12/2021 at 08:48 PM
    Par contre nul part ces annoncer pour le 4K 60FPS ET RT j’imagine deux mode un avec RT à 30FPS et l’autre sans a 60FPS
