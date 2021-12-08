J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
[SPOIL] Croquis Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 75
Vegeta Hakaishin se déchaine sur Granolah !!!
Le coup de tête







    guchisan, jf17, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 08/12/2021 at 09:50 AM by amassous
    comments (9)
    jf17 posted the 08/12/2021 at 10:02 AM
    Honnêtement revoir végéta en mode méchant ça fait plaisir
    amassous posted the 08/12/2021 at 10:08 AM
    jf17 sa dernière case en mode énervé avec la bouche en sang
    hollowar posted the 08/12/2021 at 10:14 AM
    De toute facon il y a 50% de chance qu'ils se fassent éclater avant meme la fin du chapitre comme d'hab.

    Il suffit de voir vegeta contre moro
    opthomas posted the 08/12/2021 at 10:17 AM
    hollowar non non tkt il s'est pas pointé du doigt donc ça va le faire
    amassous posted the 08/12/2021 at 10:26 AM
    opthomas MDRRRRRRRR
    fan2jeux posted the 08/12/2021 at 10:51 AM
    opthomas
    Lol
    palan posted the 08/12/2021 at 10:52 AM
    Dragon ball c'est pas juste de la baston....
    rbz posted the 08/12/2021 at 11:22 AM
    palan la plupart des fans, donnent l'impression que si. Juste de la bagarre et des power up a l’infinie avec des nouvelles coupes de veuch. ridicule...
    i8 posted the 08/12/2021 at 11:31 AM
    De fois je me demande si il a vmt lu dragon ball le toto, ou si malheureusement il exécute simplement ce qu'on lui demande...
