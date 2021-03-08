.Coco l'asticot.
Un "Resident Evil Like" plutot pas mal
Vigil,qui avance doucement mais surement dans son dev.(Fait par des fans)
    yogfei, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 08/03/2021 at 02:46 PM by kurosama
    comments (6)
    kevisiano posted the 08/03/2021 at 03:07 PM
    Vigile
    sandman posted the 08/03/2021 at 03:27 PM
    pas mal
    hatefield posted the 08/03/2021 at 03:28 PM
    Chouette visuellement en tout cas.
    mercure7 posted the 08/03/2021 at 03:50 PM
    Pas mal, à voir si ça dépasse la pâle copie fanmade.
    yukilin posted the 08/03/2021 at 03:52 PM
    Faut revoir le nom quand même
    Sinon pas mal du tout
    coopper posted the 08/03/2021 at 03:53 PM
    Mouais. J'ai beaucoup de mal avec les angles choisis qui semblent très génériques et fonctionnels.
