J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
19h Possible trailer pour le film Dragon Ball SUPER


Si y'a trailer faut un nouveau méchant pas du recyclage pitié.

Si y'a rien je supprime.

Rappel en 2018 on avait eu ce teaser.

    posted the 07/23/2021 at 10:09 AM by amassous
    comments (1)
    victornewman posted the 07/23/2021 at 10:18 AM
    un teaser de 10s ou on vois SonGoku s’envolait sur son nuage :'(
