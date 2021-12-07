J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Switch vs. Switch OLED la comparaison


On peut voir que le modele OLED est different.
    posted the 07/12/2021 at 09:35 AM by amassous
    ouroboros4 posted the 07/12/2021 at 10:03 AM
    Les noirs sont plus profonds effectivement.
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/12/2021 at 10:17 AM
    Je ne suis pas sur que ça soit la comparaison la plus pertinente pour montrer la différence d'écran.
    yobloom posted the 07/12/2021 at 10:40 AM
    Très bonne comparaison, honnêtement
    potion2swag posted the 07/12/2021 at 10:44 AM


    Belle utilisation de ce mec
    marcus62 posted the 07/12/2021 at 10:49 AM
