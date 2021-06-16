accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Monster Hunter Stories 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
Nintendo Switch
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
176
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gatsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
olimar59
,
giusnake
,
burningcrimson
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
spekuro
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5033
visites since opening :
6995044
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Monster Hunter Stories 2: 46 Mins de Gameplay sur Switch
Rappelons qu'une demo sortira le 25 Juin et que le jeu sortira debut Juillet sur Switch et PC.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kibix
posted the 06/16/2021 at 10:39 AM by
guiguif
comments (
5
)
cobrasnake
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 10:41 AM
M enfous je regarde pas jusqu au day one
axlenz
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 10:54 AM
je vais voir si la démo va me convaincre
loonis
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 11:21 AM
J’ignorais totalement que le jeu sortirait également sur Pc…
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 11:35 AM
loonis
Oui sur pc et le même jour en plus.
Enfin du gameplay qui donne envie, j'en pouvais plus de voir un trailer osef tous les 15 jours.
shambala93
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 11:38 AM
Ils auraient pu pousser le CS plus loin et donner une patte à la Nino kuni
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Enfin du gameplay qui donne envie, j'en pouvais plus de voir un trailer osef tous les 15 jours.