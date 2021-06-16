profile
Monster Hunter Stories 2
Monster Hunter Stories 2: 46 Mins de Gameplay sur Switch
Rappelons qu'une demo sortira le 25 Juin et que le jeu sortira debut Juillet sur Switch et PC.


    posted the 06/16/2021 at 10:39 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    cobrasnake posted the 06/16/2021 at 10:41 AM
    M enfous je regarde pas jusqu au day one
    axlenz posted the 06/16/2021 at 10:54 AM
    je vais voir si la démo va me convaincre
    loonis posted the 06/16/2021 at 11:21 AM
    J’ignorais totalement que le jeu sortirait également sur Pc…
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/16/2021 at 11:35 AM
    loonis Oui sur pc et le même jour en plus.

    Enfin du gameplay qui donne envie, j'en pouvais plus de voir un trailer osef tous les 15 jours.
    shambala93 posted the 06/16/2021 at 11:38 AM
    Ils auraient pu pousser le CS plus loin et donner une patte à la Nino kuni
