Un peuple prêt à sacrifier un peu de liberté pour un peu de sécurité ne mérite ni l'une ni l'autre, et finit par perdre les deux » . Benjamin Franklin
docbrown
88
docbrown
articles : 459
visites since opening : 663164
docbrown > blog
Bientôt le milliard de vue pour....





Ce son qui aura marqué tout une génération de geek et devenu Le thème d'internet et du "trolling-art" est actuellement à 959 991 524 vues ! Sacré parcours pour Rick !
    sora78, hyunckel
    posted the 06/05/2021 at 04:58 PM by docbrown
    comments (7)
    liberty posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:00 PM
    En même temps la chanson est sympa et les paroles sont cool :


    We're no strangers to love
    You know the rules and so do I
    A full commitment's what I'm thinking of
    You wouldn't get this from any other guy

    I just wanna tell you how I'm feeling
    Gotta make you understand

    Never gonna give you up
    Never gonna let you down
    Never gonna run around and desert you
    Never gonna make you cry
    Never gonna say goodbye
    Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

    We've known each other for so long
    Your heart's been aching but you're too shy to say it
    Inside we both know what's been going on
    We know the game and we're gonna play it
    And if you ask me how I'm feeling
    Don't tell me you're too blind to see

    Never gonna give you up
    Never gonna let you down
    Never gonna run around and desert you
    Never gonna make you cry
    Never gonna say goodbye
    Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

    Never gonna give you up
    Never gonna let you down
    Never gonna run around and desert you
    Never gonna make you cry
    Never gonna say goodbye
    Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

    (Give you up)
    (Ooh) Never gonna give, never gonna give
    (Give you up)

    We've known each other for so long
    Your heart's been aching but you're too shy to say it
    Inside we both know what's been going on
    We know the game and we're gonna play it

    I just wanna tell you how I'm feeling
    Gotta make you understand

    Never gonna give you up
    Never gonna let you down
    Never gonna run around and desert you
    Never gonna make you cry
    Never gonna say goodbye
    Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

    Never gonna give you up
    Never gonna let you down
    Never gonna run around and desert you
    Never gonna make you cry
    Never gonna say goodbye
    Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

    Never gonna give you up
    Never gonna let you down
    Never gonna run around and desert you
    Never gonna make you cry
    Never gonna say goodbye
    opthomas posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:01 PM
    Hop 959 991 525 on rajoute un vu supplémentaire
    gat posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:02 PM
    Culte.
    opthomas posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:04 PM
    Le chiffre est maintenant de 960 007 296 ça va vite XD
    populus posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:08 PM
    Ça vaut pas les 1,6 milliard de vues pour Numb de Linkin Park
    fdestroyer posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:12 PM
    Héhé et dire qu'une immense majorité des vues c'est des mecs qui se sont fait rickroll xD
    docbrown posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:15 PM
    opthomas et à l'approche de l'E3 en plus....
