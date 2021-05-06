accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Un peuple prêt à sacrifier un peu de liberté pour un peu de sécurité ne mérite ni l'une ni l'autre, et finit par perdre les deux » . Benjamin Franklin
profile
88
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
e3payne
,
dai
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
gizmo2142
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
linkiorra
,
xyldan
,
teel
,
trez
,
ykarin
,
noctis
,
loudiyi
,
murica
,
xell
,
gantzeur
,
jf17
,
linkudo
,
battossai
,
arngrim
,
ootaniisensei
,
klepapangue
,
anakaris
,
genos
,
monkeydluffy
,
sakonoko
,
furtifdor
,
giusnake
,
dx93
,
lightning
,
goldmen33
,
elmax
,
plistter
,
jojoplay4
,
archesstat
,
minx
,
tsunmida
,
foxstep
,
binou87
,
mrchocolatine
,
strifedcloud
,
link80
,
geugeuz
,
leonr4
,
mugimando
,
gat
,
bladagun
,
koriyu
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
heracles
,
bigboss18
,
guyllan
,
cortez
,
pipboy3000
,
fan2jeux
,
kurosama
,
sensei
,
hyoga57
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
opthomas
,
slyder
,
docteurdeggman
,
driver
,
icebergbrulant
,
leblogdeshacka
,
ravyxxs
,
gunotak
,
kyogamer
,
iglooo
,
amorphe
,
shindo
,
kenpokan
,
tynokarts
,
escobar
,
raph64
,
yamy
,
marchand2sable
,
tolgafury
,
soma67
,
biboys
,
hmmbraaaaaaa
,
sora78
,
lefab88
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
torotoro59
docbrown
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
459
visites since opening :
663164
docbrown
> blog
all
B.A
Creat&BTTF4Gk
Creat4world
Les bizarreries Nocturnes du Doc
Clip pour le fun
Interview & X effect
News & autre
JV
3615 my life
Sondage Sauvage
Resultat du SS
Internet...& WTF else
Bientôt le milliard de vue pour....
Ce son qui aura marqué tout une génération de geek et devenu Le thème d'internet et du "trolling-art" est actuellement à 959 991 524 vues ! Sacré parcours pour Rick !
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
hyunckel
posted the 06/05/2021 at 04:58 PM by
docbrown
comments (
7
)
liberty
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 05:00 PM
En même temps la chanson est sympa et les paroles sont cool :
We're no strangers to love
You know the rules and so do I
A full commitment's what I'm thinking of
You wouldn't get this from any other guy
I just wanna tell you how I'm feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
We've known each other for so long
Your heart's been aching but you're too shy to say it
Inside we both know what's been going on
We know the game and we're gonna play it
And if you ask me how I'm feeling
Don't tell me you're too blind to see
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
(Give you up)
(Ooh) Never gonna give, never gonna give
(Give you up)
We've known each other for so long
Your heart's been aching but you're too shy to say it
Inside we both know what's been going on
We know the game and we're gonna play it
I just wanna tell you how I'm feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
opthomas
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 05:01 PM
Hop 959 991 525 on rajoute un vu supplémentaire
gat
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 05:02 PM
Culte.
opthomas
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 05:04 PM
Le chiffre est maintenant de 960 007 296
ça va vite XD
populus
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 05:08 PM
Ça vaut pas les 1,6 milliard de vues pour Numb de Linkin Park
fdestroyer
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 05:12 PM
Héhé et dire qu'une immense majorité des vues c'est des mecs qui se sont fait rickroll xD
docbrown
posted
the 06/05/2021 at 05:15 PM
opthomas
et à l'approche de l'E3 en plus....
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
We're no strangers to love
You know the rules and so do I
A full commitment's what I'm thinking of
You wouldn't get this from any other guy
I just wanna tell you how I'm feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
We've known each other for so long
Your heart's been aching but you're too shy to say it
Inside we both know what's been going on
We know the game and we're gonna play it
And if you ask me how I'm feeling
Don't tell me you're too blind to see
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
(Give you up)
(Ooh) Never gonna give, never gonna give
(Give you up)
We've known each other for so long
Your heart's been aching but you're too shy to say it
Inside we both know what's been going on
We know the game and we're gonna play it
I just wanna tell you how I'm feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye