J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
161
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1167
visites since opening : 3069724
amassous > blog
La couverture du tome 15 de Dragon Ball SUPER dévoilé


Sortie en avril au Japon.
L’illustration je kiffe
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    arrrghl
    posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:15 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:19 PM
    Très jolie
    guiguif posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:20 PM
    un peu chelou le bras de Goku
    dokidokii posted the 03/07/2021 at 12:34 PM
    Très belle
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo