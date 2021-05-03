J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Kimetsu no Yaiba le film annoncé au cinéma en France



Je m’y attendais pas
    posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:02 AM by amassous
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:07 AM
    Faut maintenant que les cinémas réouvrent
    sadler posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:17 AM
    Au point où nous en sommes, la saison 2 aura déjà commencé
    jamrock posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:20 AM
    Ouais en 2023
    zekura posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:27 AM
    C'était annoncé depuis un moment sur Twitter, mais pas de date
    alozius posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:51 AM
    Annoncé depuis l’été dernier. Puis qu’il devait sortir sur Wakanim vu que les cinés sont fermés. Mais bon ils ont pas l’air d’avoir envie de se bouger le cul...
