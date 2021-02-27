profile
guiguif
174
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4879
visites since opening : 6664243
guiguif > blog
all
Terminator adapté en anime
Terminator aura le droit a une adaptation en animé par le studio Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Blood+, Guilty Crown ect...) pour le compte de Netflix.

Voila, c'est tout pour le moment.

https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/news/2021-02-27/netflix-commande-un-anime-terminator-au-studio-production-i.g/.170023
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2021 at 12:04 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    fretide posted the 02/27/2021 at 12:12 PM
    Pourquoi pas, du moment qu'ils font mieux qu'avec Saint Seiya ou He-man....
    marcelpatulacci posted the 02/27/2021 at 12:50 PM
    Difficile de faire mieux que dans Dragon Ball

    Goku vs Shwarzy...epic^^
    amassous posted the 02/27/2021 at 01:10 PM
    marcelpatulacci Dans la tour muscle
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo