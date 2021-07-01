J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
[FUITE] Les Simpson Bug Squad: le jeu annulé sur Dreamcast


Jouer avec un insecte c’était trop bizarre comme concept.
    posted the 01/07/2021 at 03:52 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    churos45 posted the 01/07/2021 at 04:07 PM
    C'était bizarre oui, surtout que je ne vois pas le rapport avec les Simpson
    gankutsuou posted the 01/07/2021 at 04:07 PM
    Toy Commander leur avait donné des idées ?!
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/07/2021 at 04:11 PM
    J'imagine c'était un truc du genre observer les Simpsons dans leurs vie au quotidien. Bonne idée qu'il a été annulée et difficile de faire mieux après le sympa opus PS360.
    playstation2008 posted the 01/07/2021 at 04:15 PM
    C'était quand même pas moche !! Mais putain que ça sert à rien
    smashfan posted the 01/07/2021 at 04:21 PM
    ça manque un bon jeux simpson ! le hit&run top
