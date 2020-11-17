profile
Voilà a quoi ressemble Xcloud sur PC
    posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:17 PM by jenicris
    comments (8)
    ajb posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:21 PM
    on a publié à la même minute hahaha qui se retire ? : )
    jenicris posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:28 PM
    ajb j'avais pas vu, sorry.
    raykaza posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:30 PM
    Yes j'ai hâte de ça
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:31 PM
    J'ai hâte pour les jeux GP pc exclu surtout
    xserial posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:31 PM
    incroyable !
    skuldleif posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:32 PM
    c'est deja mieux que de jouer sur son tel
    churos45 posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:33 PM
    Ça ressemble donc exactement à l'app mobile. Surprenant
    ajb posted the 11/17/2020 at 03:38 PM
    jenicris pas de soucis je me suis sacrifier
