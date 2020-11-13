profile
The Pathless
name : The Pathless
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Annapurna Interactive
developer : Giant Squid
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
guiguif
guiguif
[PS5] The Pathless: Video Découverte avec Exserv
Exserv teste la premiere heure de The Pathless sur PS5.
Le jeu est aussi disponible sur PS4 et PC.

    posted the 11/13/2020 at 05:10 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    potion2swag posted the 11/13/2020 at 05:13 PM
    Sur l'Apple Arcade également
    djfab posted the 11/13/2020 at 06:06 PM
    Je ne sais pas quoi penser de ce jeu, il faudra voir les tests !
    kirbyu posted the 11/13/2020 at 06:17 PM
    Il a eu 7 sur gamekult et 82 de moyenne metacritic, ça à l'air plutôt pas mal !
