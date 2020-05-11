J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Figruines Saint Seiya 24 carats annoncé


Pour les riches fans de Seiya, ils ont pensé à vous
Les véritables Chevaliers d'Or!
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gemini, opthomas, burningcrimson, tsunmida, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:32 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    noishe posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:40 PM
    Ils avaient déjà sorti une Myth Cloth 24K de Seiya en édition limitée y'a quelques années, en 2008. Ils ont mis du temps à en sortir d'autres
    mercure7 posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:43 PM
    Préco directe !
    zilwaine posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:53 PM
    35000 yens ça va encore.
    En temps de crise tu la fais fondre
    megadeth posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:54 PM
    zilwaine
    jamrock posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:06 PM
    Il y a tellement de millionnaires et de milliardaires aujourd'hui, qu'il faut bien leur donner des choses à acheter. C'est bien joli en tout cas
    burningcrimson posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:27 PM
    Première fois que j'ai envi de macheter une figurine oO
