J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
157
amassous
articles : 966
visites since opening : 2683032
amassous > blog
Reception du Japon

Un petit livre bonne qualité, pas beaucoup d’ecriture.
Y’a des photos inedites aussi.

    shincloud
    posted the 07/29/2020 at 02:04 PM by amassous
    comments (0)
