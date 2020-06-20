J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
La Super Master Stars Piece de Goku Nyoibō vient de sortir au Japon (Magnifique)

Les magasins commencent à recevoir les colis de la nouvelle Super Master Stars Piece.

Ci-dessous des photos du produit commercialisé.


Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas
    posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:36 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    idd posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:48 PM
    magnifique !
    cort posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:48 PM
    Déja préco
    plbs posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:51 PM
    arf je suis pas fan
    amassous posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:51 PM
    cort Combien avec les FDP?
    raioh posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:52 PM
    Toujours les cubes en plastoc dégueu, toujours trop difficile pour eux de faire une base correct apparemment.
    cort posted the 06/20/2020 at 03:54 PM
    amassous 62€ fdp inclus, avec un code de reduc sur chibi akihabara.
    yanissou posted the 06/20/2020 at 04:04 PM
    Ta un lien pour preco ?
    echizen posted the 06/20/2020 at 04:13 PM
    Magnifique!
    cort posted the 06/20/2020 at 04:14 PM
    yanissou https://chibi-akihabara.com/fr/module/ambjolisearch/jolisearch?search_query=super+master
