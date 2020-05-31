LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill ) reprend le thème de God of War
Une petite surprise qu'a trouvé Cory Barlog sur son twitter , le célèbre compositeur Akira Yamaoka s'est amusé à reprendre le thème du dernier God of War accompagné de Yoshitsugu Imai à sa façon et ca arrache !


    posted the 05/31/2020 at 06:48 AM by gantzeur
    manix posted the 05/31/2020 at 06:59 AM
    ça déchire trop
    shiroyashagin posted the 05/31/2020 at 07:02 AM
    wow
