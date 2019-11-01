profile
suzukube
all
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Gratos (et Legal) sur PC !
Yo !

Donnez sa chance au Epic Games Store ! Comment pouvez vous continuer à les boycotter avec ces tueries pour ZERO euros et une simple installation d'un client ?



Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Gratos pour tous et pour toujours pour chacun de vous mes amis !

https://www.epicgames.com/store/fr/bundles/borderlands-the-handsome-collection?epic_affiliate=suzukube&epic_gameId=borderlands-the-handsome-collection

Lien sponsorisé, SuzuKube peut toucher une commission et devenir riche.

Finissons la soirée en écoutant un peu du D.U.C.



J'vous ferais surement un article sur EQQ il est offert sur Switch (miracle) !
    posted the 05/30/2020 at 04:40 AM by suzukube
    citer un membre