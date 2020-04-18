J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
articles : 833
visites since opening : 2426477
amassous > blog
Il a sample quel jeu SNES ? (Les mélomane venez la)



Mon frère écoute ce son en boucle j'voulais lu faire écouter l'otiginal
J'aimerais savoir c'est quel jeu SNES , JE SUIS SUR c'est un jeu SNES , je penser Chrono Trigger ou Secret of Mana mais je retrouve je deviens fou svp.

JE COMPTE SUR VOUS
    posted the 04/18/2020 at 04:45 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    guiguif posted the 04/18/2020 at 04:48 PM
    c'est pas parce qu'il y a des sonorités qui rappelle la Snes que c'est forcement un sample
    connavaro posted the 04/18/2020 at 04:52 PM
    C’est Secret of Mana je pense, la musique du tout début quand le héros est chassé de son village natal
    amassous posted the 04/18/2020 at 04:56 PM
    connavaro Tu as le titre ou pas ?
