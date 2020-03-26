Divers correctif lié aux traductions mais aussi des bug et des problèmes d'optimisation, désormais réglés.(pas trop tôt)
Grandia1
-Fix to screen flash before entering battle.
-Fixes to BGM and SFX on Pirate Island.
-Fix to language setting application when GRANDIA is launched.
-Fix to the train smoke appearing pixelated in the Parm Train Station.
-Fix to Justin’s portrait being displayed instead of Liete on the menu screen.
-Fix to text box graphic displaying items and moves in battle.
-Fix to missing subtitles in Leen’s dialogue while in the J Base.
-Fixes to translations in Japanese, French, and German.
-Fix to Justin’s pixelated sprite in Underground Ruins.
-Fix to purple bubble that appears when using Baobab Fruit, Ultra Potion, Golden Potion,
Paralyze Mushroom, or Yellow Medicine in battle.
-Fix to NPC on screen after leaving the scene in Gumbo Village.
-Fix to visual effect for Resurrect Potion.
-Fixes to item and enemy sprites in Typhoon Tower and Mt. Typhoon.
-Fixes to Mio's sprite appearing pixelated in the Garlyle Base.
Grandia 2
Bug Fixes
-Fix tp an issue where the initiative bar disappeared after Poizn was cast.
-Fix to an issue where the ground appeared to be missing in the Black Forest, Garmia Tower, Mirumu Village, Baked Plains, and in the Heart of Valmar.
-Fix to an issue where players could not proceed when a scene between Millenia and Valmar caused a freeze.
-Fix to spell text that had been cut off in the menu for localized texts.
-Fix to scene not covering the entire screen in Ryudo's flashback in Cyrum Castle.
-Fix to background not covering entire screen in scene -Fix to the issue that caused the game to freeze when Valmar’s Claw in the Underground Plant.
-Fix to frame rate issues in Raul Hills.
-Fix to text showing up in English for localized text for the Walnut minigame.
-Fix to text showing up in English for localized text when fleeing battle.
-Fix to the scene of the 50/50 not covering the entire screen when traveling to Garland.
-Fix where the transition from dialogue to the arm wrestling mini-game in Cyrum did not cover the entire screen.
-Fix where an extra character was added during the battle rewards scene.
-Fix to issue where item and special move names were not displaying properly in localized translations.
-Fix to the world maps not completely covering the screen.
-Fix where the character portraits were replacing the textures of objects and scenery.
-Fix where the Initiative Bar disappeared after Elena used the special move White
Apocalypse.
-Fix to glitches in Tio’s character model throughout the game.
-Fix to camera cutting into Ryudo’s model in Durham caves.
-Fix where audio was not in sync with dialogue in the opening scene between Skye and Ryudo.
-Fix to frame rate issues in St. Heim Papal State, the Witt Forest Path, and Liligue City.
-Fix to white square appearing on the ground when the special move “Burn!” is cast.
-Fix to trees blocking the characters' scenes in Garmia Tower and Mirumu Village.
-Other bugs fixes have been made.
Pas testé Grandia 2 mais c'était une passoire avec des bug critiques et des passages a 5fps sans aucune raison là ça ne peut être que meilleur
En espérant que le 3 arrive comme "prévu"