Grandia1



-Fix to screen flash before entering battle.

-Fixes to BGM and SFX on Pirate Island.

-Fix to language setting application when GRANDIA is launched.

-Fix to the train smoke appearing pixelated in the Parm Train Station.

-Fix to Justin’s portrait being displayed instead of Liete on the menu screen.

-Fix to text box graphic displaying items and moves in battle.

-Fix to missing subtitles in Leen’s dialogue while in the J Base.

-Fixes to translations in Japanese, French, and German.

-Fix to Justin’s pixelated sprite in Underground Ruins.

-Fix to purple bubble that appears when using Baobab Fruit, Ultra Potion, Golden Potion,

Paralyze Mushroom, or Yellow Medicine in battle.

-Fix to NPC on screen after leaving the scene in Gumbo Village.

-Fix to visual effect for Resurrect Potion.

-Fixes to item and enemy sprites in Typhoon Tower and Mt. Typhoon.

-Fixes to Mio's sprite appearing pixelated in the Garlyle Base.

Grandia 2





Bug Fixes



-Fix tp an issue where the initiative bar disappeared after Poizn was cast.

-Fix to an issue where the ground appeared to be missing in the Black Forest, Garmia Tower, Mirumu Village, Baked Plains, and in the Heart of Valmar.

-Fix to an issue where players could not proceed when a scene between Millenia and Valmar caused a freeze.

-Fix to spell text that had been cut off in the menu for localized texts.

-Fix to scene not covering the entire screen in Ryudo's flashback in Cyrum Castle.

-Fix to background not covering entire screen in scene -Fix to the issue that caused the game to freeze when Valmar’s Claw in the Underground Plant.

-Fix to frame rate issues in Raul Hills.

-Fix to text showing up in English for localized text for the Walnut minigame.

-Fix to text showing up in English for localized text when fleeing battle.

-Fix to the scene of the 50/50 not covering the entire screen when traveling to Garland.

-Fix where the transition from dialogue to the arm wrestling mini-game in Cyrum did not cover the entire screen.

-Fix where an extra character was added during the battle rewards scene.

-Fix to issue where item and special move names were not displaying properly in localized translations.

-Fix to the world maps not completely covering the screen.

-Fix where the character portraits were replacing the textures of objects and scenery.

-Fix where the Initiative Bar disappeared after Elena used the special move White

Apocalypse.

-Fix to glitches in Tio’s character model throughout the game.

-Fix to camera cutting into Ryudo’s model in Durham caves.

-Fix where audio was not in sync with dialogue in the opening scene between Skye and Ryudo.

-Fix to frame rate issues in St. Heim Papal State, the Witt Forest Path, and Liligue City.

-Fix to white square appearing on the ground when the special move “Burn!” is cast.

-Fix to trees blocking the characters' scenes in Garmia Tower and Mirumu Village.

-Other bugs fixes have been made.

Divers correctif lié aux traductions mais aussi des bug et des problèmes d'optimisation, désormais réglés.(pas trop tôt)