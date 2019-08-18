Toutes les promos eShop Nintendo Switch en un clin d'oeil !
suzukube > blog
Vlog Gamescom 2019 : c'est comment avant l'ouverture ?


Après 8 heures d'upload (c'est sur que c'est pas à l'hotel qu'on va jouer à Google Stadia), le voici enfin, ce vlog !

Sorry du retard, and enjoy !

Spoiler : on y voit aucun jeu ni aucune babes.
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/gamescom-2019-vlog-00-le-depart/
    posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:12 AM by suzukube
    comments
    suzukube posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:14 AM
    J'vais faire de la trottinette now jusqu'au salon u_u !
    mahatma posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:30 AM
    suzukube La classe tes lunettes
    xslayx posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:37 AM
    Merci pour cet avant goût , hâte que tu nous montre la suite
    nakata posted the 08/18/2019 at 07:43 AM
    Ce troll sur la Stadia
    lastboss posted the 08/18/2019 at 08:06 AM
    Vas sur le stand de smach z
    La portable pc gaming
    Ça sannonce Pas mal
    Enfin une machine avec une jouanilite correcte capable de lancer des jeux pc dans de bonnes conditions et surtout d’emuler La PS2/wiiu
    sonilka posted the 08/18/2019 at 08:12 AM
    T'as réussi à confondre un pigeon avec une corneille (ou un corbeau d’ailleurs) Sinon comme d'hab vidéo très agréable. La première partie dans Cologne avec le parc est super sympa.
    jenicris posted the 08/18/2019 at 09:10 AM
    Je regarde ça de suite.
