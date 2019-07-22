profile
PC Master Race
C'est bon je rigole, il nous reste plus que ça
Mais vivement la prochaine carte graphique à 600euro pour jouer à Farming Simulator dans des bonne conditions


    posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:21 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    playstation2008 posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:23 PM
    "Pack d'entension" !!!
    kaosium posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:25 PM
    En plus pour farming simulator les gens sont con ils payent pour être fermier alors que si ils iraient voir un fermier ils pourrait travailler gratos .
    gat posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:25 PM
    Je pensais pas que ça marchait encore aussi bien les Sims. A la place de Farming Simulator, je placerais plutôt Euro Truck Simulator ouais.
    shincloud posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:26 PM
    kaosium Sortir dehors c'est surfait
    chiotgamer posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:26 PM
    Gat Train Simulator plutôt, quel faute de goût tu commets
    gat posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:28 PM
    chiotgamer Tu dis ça car tu n'arrives pas à faire les créneaux avec ton poids lourd.
    5120x2880 posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:49 PM
    Fait une news sur ça stp https://www.numerama.com/business/534396-le-pc-est-la-premiere-plateforme-pour-ubisoft-la-strategie-uplay-epic-game-store-a-t-elle-paye.html

    PS : Farming Simulator tourne sans carte graphique.
