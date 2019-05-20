____________________________
Thumper, la merveille du jeu de rythme à 5€ sur Switch !
Let's Play
Je suis en train de redécouvrir Thumper sur Nintendo Switch, et je ne peux vous dire qu'une chose : Profitez de la promo sur l'eShop pour l'acquérir pour 5€59 ! Il est vaut largement !



https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Thumper-1225156.html

NDLR : Si vous avez un PS VR, je vous recommande vivement ce jeu sur le casque de réalité virtuel de Sony ! Je l'avais testé il y a 2 ans maintenant, et ce fut une expérience mémorable (c'est bien pour cela que je l'ai repris sur Switch) ^^ !

    tags : thumper promotion
    posted the 05/20/2019 at 08:56 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 05/20/2019 at 08:56 PM
    Enfin je crois que c'est 5€59, j'arrive plus à voir le prix sur la fiche même en navigation privée :/ !
    ostream posted the 05/20/2019 at 09:08 PM
    Comme tu dis, à faire en VR.
