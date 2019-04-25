profile
Days Gone
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
2b
2b > blog
"J'étais un abruti d'avoir cracher sur Days Gone"
https://twitter.com/ajohnagnello/status/1121137331602436097?s=19

Man. @biologicalriley's review of Days Gone is really good. Can't wait for you to read it tomorrow. It actually got me wanting to play the game.

Seriously! DAYS GONE! I'm as surprised as you are.

https://twitter.com/ajohnagnello/status/1121138925832159233?s=19

I fully admit to having been a dismissive asshole about it since it was announced back in... 2015? 2016? I genuinely can't remember. It's always looked so generic.

Pour lui le jeu semblait si générique et dit être un abruti d'avoir cracher sur le jeu
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ajohnagnello/status/1121137331602436097?s=19
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:33 AM by 2b
    comments (2)
    walterwhite posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:35 AM
    C’est dingue comment je suis passé du stade de "je m’en fou" à "hypé" en quelque jours.
    kinectical posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:53 AM
    walterwhite toutes les preview sur YouTube les mecs sont super emballer par le jeu mon hype à toujours été présent mais en ce moment encore plus
