Man. @biologicalriley's review of Days Gone is really good. Can't wait for you to read it tomorrow. It actually got me wanting to play the game.
Seriously! DAYS GONE! I'm as surprised as you are.
I fully admit to having been a dismissive asshole about it since it was announced back in... 2015? 2016? I genuinely can't remember. It's always looked so generic.
Pour lui le jeu semblait si générique et dit être un abruti d'avoir cracher sur le jeu
posted the 04/25/2019 at 12:33 AM by 2b