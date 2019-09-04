accueil
170
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Seven Deadly Sins: la saison 3 annoncée
Aniplex vient d'annoncer Nanatsu no Taizai: Wrath of the Gods (avec un art promo) ce qui semble etre la saison 3 de la serie.
C'est tout pour le moment.
ajouter une source
-
https://adala-news.fr/2019/04/lanime-nanatsu-no-taizai-wrath-of-the-gods-annonce/
tags :
j'ai toujours pas fini la 2 :(
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/09/2019 at 12:18 PM by
guiguif
comments (
5
)
kinectical
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 12:27 PM
Yessss jaime cette série pour de vrai même si quelque petit défauts les combat contre les grand méchant un peu trop court mais ont peut pas leur en vouloir avec une saison aussi courte ils peuvent pas aller sur la longueur comme des naruto et one piece
shinz0
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 12:31 PM
J'ai décroché à la saison 2...
Faudrait que je m'y remette
jf17
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 12:59 PM
La saison 2 est une horreur, le manga méritait mieux, par contre ça sent plus un deuxième film qu'une saison 3
rbz
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 01:06 PM
au vue de la cover c'est pas du tout une saison 3 hein.
film ou saison 3 je regarderai même pas de toute façon. Ils ont rien respecté avec la S2.
a zieuter en manga comme souvent
gamesebde3
posted
the 04/09/2019 at 01:08 PM
Hélas le manga se termine. Sympathique, mais j'ai le sentiment que la fin des affrontements, notamment le dernier, à été rushé.
