I'm going to go ahead and post the ESRB info again, as this was the intentions when the game was rated







Seems to me like this is on Capcom and the inconsistencies are of their own doing.

So from what I've been reading here, it seems like we can assume the following:



1. Sony probably has nothing to do with it.

2. The lens flare is intended on all versions, but a bug can make them not showing up on mentioned scenes. Also possible to disable them on PC due certain graphic options.



Is that right so far?

Pour les 3 versions:Sur Resetera ça commence à évoquer d'autres hypothèses: