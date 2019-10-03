profile
La censure de DMCV était déjà mentionné par le système de classification ESRB
Pour les 3 versions:

I'm going to go ahead and post the ESRB info again, as this was the intentions when the game was rated



Seems to me like this is on Capcom and the inconsistencies are of their own doing.


Sur Resetera ça commence à évoquer d'autres hypothèses:

So from what I've been reading here, it seems like we can assume the following:

1. Sony probably has nothing to do with it.
2. The lens flare is intended on all versions, but a bug can make them not showing up on mentioned scenes. Also possible to disable them on PC due certain graphic options.

Is that right so far?



https://www.resetera.com/threads/spoilers-devil-may-cry-5-for-ps4-is-slightly-more-censored-than-on-xbox-one-and-pc-but-only-in-the-west.104368/page-7
    posted the 03/10/2019 at 04:38 PM by jenicris
    kaiserx posted the 03/10/2019 at 04:36 PM
    Faut arrêter de trouver des excuse à son constructeur préféré
    jenicris posted the 03/10/2019 at 04:37 PM
    kaiserx je trouve aucune excuse. Je montre cette hypothèse rien de plus.
    carapuce posted the 03/10/2019 at 04:38 PM
    Si c'est vrai, tous les gens qui gueulent pour rien
