profile
shincloud
198
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2934
visites since opening : 3673697
shincloud > blog
Le DRM c'est de la merde
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/21/2018 at 01:41 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    kambei312 posted the 12/21/2018 at 01:53 PM
    Plus largement le démat c'est le bordel
    stardustx posted the 12/21/2018 at 01:54 PM
    ah merde putain la comparaison avec megaupload je m'y attendais pas, c'est tellement con et ça n'a tellement pas de sens que j'ai coupé direct la vidéo à ce moment, désolé
    shincloud posted the 12/21/2018 at 02:32 PM
    stardustx Ouais mais la tu loupe tout l'essentiel de la vidéo XD
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre